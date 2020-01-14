Don’t Count Elizabeth Warren Out

The truth is that media narratives are the most volatile part of the Democratic race. Every blip of news prompts journalists to recalibrate the odds on the Democratic nomination fight, knowing, even as they do, that these campaign developments are as evanescent as a light dusting of snow. Every cable TV panel discussion, every print reporter desperate for an angle, every polling analyst out to update the odds needs a reason to explain why today is different from yesterday—even when it isn’t.

Of course, things are very different for Warren than they were even just a few months ago. After running a nearly flawless campaign during the spring and summer, Warren lost her footing in the political quagmire known as “Medicare for All.” It began when, in an October debate, Warren ducked and dodged questions about whether the government would need to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for universal health care. Then, she frightened mainstream Democrats in October with a $20.5 trillion financing plan over 10 years. And in November, she antagonized leftwing Democrats by opting for a two-step legislative approach that would begin with a version of the public option embraced by most of the other candidates in the race, apart from Sanders.

This series of missteps undermined her carefully cultivated image as an accidental senator animated by idealism instead of crass political considerations. She had backed off of Sanders-like purity on Medicare for All seemingly because she feared the political reverberations. And her candidacy suffered for it.

That reversal alone might be a valid reason to critique Warren’s political judgment. But every one of the leading Democratic candidates is flawed in some way or another: Joe Biden can be dismissed as too old-fashioned, Bernie Sanders as too shrill, and Pete Buttigieg as too green. Yet among the top four, only Warren has become the forgotten candidate in this race. That may be because the press pack loves hard numbers like polls and financial filings, and not long after Warren’s Medicare for All fiasco, Sanders, Buttigieg, and Biden all outpaced her in fourth-quarter fundraising. Of course, she only fell short of Buttigieg and Biden by less than $4 million, but it was enough to feed the media narrative that the Harvard law professor turned Massachusetts senator had fatally lost her momentum.