Human Trafficking Prevention Month Is a Dangerous Joke

But that awareness also masks something significant: When a newly “aware” member of the public reports what they see, they may unknowingly set into motion a traumatic raid, arrest, detention, or deportation. The same agencies “raising awareness” this month are also putting victims of human trafficking at risk and subjecting total strangers to racial profiling and potentially dangerous interactions with law enforcement.

Prosecutors like Nancy O’Malley, district attorney of Alameda County, California, rarely miss an awareness month. This year, she used the occasion to unveil a series of anti-trafficking billboards. (As she did in 2018—“Human Trafficking Is Real. And It’s Here. Join the Fight.”—and every year since 2013.) She says she takes pride in her office’s specialized anti-trafficking program, both its tough prosecutions and the way it trains law enforcement to “think of themselves as protectors of youth rather than enforcers,” as the American Bar Association described it in 2019. The program also promotes its own hotline for anonymous tips. In a statement announcing it, O’Malley told the public, “Give us the details and we will do the rest.”

But when a teenager said multiple police officers in O’Malley’s county engaged in sex acts with her while she was a minor, O’Malley was unable to hold them accountable. The survivor said the officers all knew she was underage and that she was in the sex trade—some would even tip her off about upcoming stings in exchange for sex.

The East Bay Express exposed these officers and others in 2016, which is when O’Malley said she first heard about the allegations. Shortly after, she suspended one investigator in her office, saying in a statement: “I can firmly state that we do not and will not turn a blind eye to human trafficking or the sexual exploitation of a minor, whether the offender is a civilian or a law enforcement officer.” Later she announced she would charge seven officers; none were charged with trafficking. One officer plead guilty to failing to report the abuse, a misdemeanor. In the end, though, O’Malley’s cases against the cops fell apart. In 2019, Oakland Police released an internal affairs report on the incident, under new public records laws. They found that one of their officers engaged in attempted forced sodomy while another engaged in lewd conduct in public. Two additional officers had sent sexually explicit texts, and are still on the job, even after being disciplined by their department. This year, the Alameda County District Attorney’s billboard campaign encourages the public to “take the pledge” to “combat human trafficking in all forms.”