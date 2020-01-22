Citizen K Captures the Rise and Fall of an Oligarch

The wealthiest man in the United States—and the world—built his fortune in part by strategically avoiding taxation as he established an online retail leviathan, which in turn allows him to invest in other industries, including media. He owns the biggest newspaper in Washington, thanks to which he wields enormous political influence and has earned the ire of our infamously thuggish president; and his flagship company, Amazon, now produces highbrow movies and TV shows. One of these, Alex Gibney’s new documentary Citizen K, tells the story of a different billionaire in a different country who built his fortune by skirting the law to establish an oil and gas giant, and who earned the ire of a different infamously thuggish president. The difference is that, unlike Jeff Bezos, Mikhail Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in a Siberian prison and now lives in exile in London.

I approached Citizen K with some trepidation. Western coverage of Russia frequently lacks nuance, and it would be easy to imagine a one-sided, jingoistic account of a heroic dissident resisting Vladimir Putin’s evil empire, larded up with #Resistance sloganeering about the 2016 election and the urgent need to sell weapons to Ukraine. But I needn’t have worried. Gibney, whose previous documentary subjects include Enron and Theranos, fully understands that before Khodorkovsky was a prisoner of conscience, he was an oligarch who swindled a nation and left it impoverished, resentful, and ripe for a strongman promising to make it great again.

Gibney, in fact, has made one of the fairest and most accessible accounts of post-Soviet Russia to date. He is not preoccupied with the sins of the Communist era, or with Twitter trolls, or with Putin’s habit of shirtless horseback riding. He does not paint an unduly flattering portrait of Russia’s liberal opposition; at the same time, he is no apologist for Putin. He does not sugarcoat the chaos of the 1990s, nor does he use it to excuse the soft authoritarianism left in its wake. He does what documentarians are supposed to do, which is to present the truth in a way that a lay audience can comprehend. As someone familiar with most of the events depicted in Citizen K, I found little to quibble with in terms of how he frames them.

Khodorkovsky’s life, which Gibney uses to tell Russia’s story over the past several decades, can be divided into four rough chapters. The first, which we skip over briskly, is of a perfectly ordinary Soviet upbringing. Khodorkovsky’s parents were engineers, which meant that they were poor, and these modest early years go some way to explaining how our protagonist could endure deprivation later in life. The second comes with the fall of communism and the U.S.-encouraged “shock therapy” under Boris Yeltsin: seven years of “Wild West” capitalism characterized by elderly pensioners begging in the streets, lurid contract killings of the nouveau riche, and a dramatic society-wide decline in living standards. Khodorkovsky was one of a handful of well-connected businessmen who took advantage of this lawless era to buy up the state’s major assets and establish a tight-knit clique that, by the late 1990s, effectively ran the country. Gibney is unsparing in detailing the rigged auctions and elaborate schemes that delivered Russia’s energy, banking, and telecommunications infrastructure to roughly half a dozen oligarchs. Most of them were Jewish—Khodorkovsky is, on his father’s side—a detail the film omits but which is relevant to how their rise and fall were understood in a deeply anti-Semitic country.