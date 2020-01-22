Citizen K Captures the Rise and Fall of an Oligarch

Gibney, in fact, has made one of the fairest and most accessible accounts of post-Soviet Russia to date. He is not preoccupied with the sins of the Communist era, or with Twitter trolls, or with Putin’s habit of shirtless horseback riding. He does not paint an unduly flattering portrait of Russia’s liberal opposition; at the same time, he is no apologist for Putin. He does not sugarcoat the chaos of the 1990s, nor does he use it to excuse the soft authoritarianism left in its wake. He does what documentarians are supposed to do, which is to present the truth in a way that a lay audience can comprehend. As someone familiar with most of the events depicted in Citizen K, I found little to quibble with in terms of how he frames them.

Khodorkovsky’s life, which Gibney uses to tell Russia’s story over the past several decades, can be divided into four rough chapters. The first, which we skip over briskly, is of a perfectly ordinary Soviet upbringing. Khodorkovsky’s parents were engineers, which meant that they were poor, and these modest early years go some way to explaining how our protagonist could endure deprivation later in life. The second comes with the fall of communism and the U.S.-encouraged “shock therapy” under Boris Yeltsin: seven years of “Wild West” capitalism characterized by elderly pensioners begging in the streets, lurid contract killings of the nouveau riche, and a dramatic society-wide decline in living standards. Khodorkovsky was one of a handful of well-connected businessmen who took advantage of this lawless era to buy up the state’s major assets and establish a tight-knit clique that, by the late 1990s, effectively ran the country. Gibney is unsparing in detailing the rigged auctions and elaborate schemes that delivered Russia’s energy, banking, and telecommunications infrastructure to roughly half a dozen oligarchs. Most of them were Jewish—Khodorkovsky is, on his father’s side—a detail the film omits but which is relevant to how their rise and fall were understood in a deeply anti-Semitic country.

One of these men, Boris Berezovsky, initially orchestrated the rapid ascendancy of Putin, who presented a youthful and vigorous alternative to the ailing, alcoholic Yeltsin when he assumed the presidency on December 31, 1999. By this point, the start of the third chapter of his life, Khodorkovsky was becoming concerned about the scale of corruption that he himself had partaken in, and he made the error of challenging the new president directly to his face and on camera. In response, Putin decided to make an example of Khodorkovsky, using the legal system to harass, arrest, and in one case effectively murder the tycoon’s business partners. After a show trial, Khodorkovsky was sent to prison, while the state seized control of his by-then-profitable oil company, Yukos. Berezovsky soon fled to the United Kingdom, where he would come to regret his role in bringing Putin to power; eventually he was found dead in his home under unusual circumstances, one of a number of high-profile Russians to die in suspicious ways in British exile since Putin’s rise.