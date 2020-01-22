Mothers Against Vampire Real Estate

This is what the housing, affordability, and displacement crises in the Bay look like in real terms, and these are the conditions that pushed Dominique Walker, Tolani King, Sameerah Karim, Sharena Thomas, and Misty Cross—a group of unhoused or precariously housed Black mothers who organize under the banner of Moms 4 Housing—to move into the vacant property on Magnolia Street on November 18. It was as much a political act as an act of necessity. When you become a refugee in your own hometown, and when you have exhausted all options—government assistance programs, homeless shelters, crashing on couches—what is a mother to do?

“We’ve worked multiple jobs. We pay taxes into this city,” Cross told reporters in late December. “We barely get the time to spend with our kids because we’re trying to make sure they have a stable home.” And that is what they were trying to do for the 57 days they occupied the house: They were being good parents, mothers who refused to accept as some immovable law of nature that one company’s return on investment is more important than people’s most basic need for shelter. They cleaned up the house, painted it, paid the gas and electricity bills. Together, they made a home for themselves and their children. “My son took his first steps in that house,” Walker told The New Republic. “He said his first words.”

But earlier this month, a militarized squadron of deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office rolled down the residential street at dusk—accompanied by SWAT officers, AR-15s, and a BearCat—to evict the Moms. The highly publicized raid was broadly condemned and only served to further strengthen the Moms’ resolve. What appeared to be a brutally heavy-handed end to the saga was actually the beginning of something bigger.