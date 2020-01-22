Mothers Against Vampire Real Estate

But the Moms are not simply showing the system its wrongs; they’re advancing a positive vision for the future: Against the reformist chorus directing them to just “wait, wait, ... wait,” they took immediate action to address an immediate crisis. And against the brutal directives of a capitalist status quo that would have them suffer in isolation, the Moms have claimed an expansive and communal vision of motherhood.

In the long American tradition of criminalizing modes of Black survival, the criticisms the Moms have faced inevitably put their individual choices, never the system, on trial. As Dani McClain, author of We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood, told me over the phone, “There’s always some way that it’s contorted into, you know, we’re “welfare queens,” or we’re “getting one over on the system,” or we’re doing something that frames our parenting as something other than just rooted in love and care and nurturing.” The Moms’ struggle to do what is right and necessary for themselves and their children lays bare how dominant cultural notions of what it means to “be a good mother”—from idealized expectations of the time and attention one can give their child, to the sacrifices one is capable of making, to the security and resources one can provide—take for granted certain privileges that are systematically denied poor people, especially poor people of color and poor Black women in particular. (Shanesha Taylor, Kelley Williams-Bolar, Tanya McDowell are just a few of the many working-class and unhoused Black mothers who have faced the threat of prison and losing custody of their children for crimes like trying to get their kids a good education or going to a job interview without being able to afford childcare.)

The occupation of 2928 Magnolia Street was a loving act of good mothering, a seizing of the means of caretaking that racial capitalism so regularly denies Black mothers. By doing that, the Moms have not only shown how society’s deepest conceptions of what it means to be a “good mother” are always anchored to the presumption of material and racial privileges; they have also revealed (and rejected) the harmful prescriptions of capitalism’s rugged-individualist model of motherhood. Rather than be drained and broken on their own, they came together as a community of care, forging the kind of mutually supportive extended family structure that has historically made life more manageable for poor and working-class people, queer folks, and communities of color. “This is a story of people who organized,” McClain said, “who decided that they [and the community that rallied around them] were going to engage in this action together, they were going to, for as long as they could, raise their kids together in this home, and they were going to take the risk and shoulder the weight together.”

What began in that house in West Oakland was a struggle to define who we are and want to be. When waiting on reforms can mean sustained misery, degradation, and death, Moms 4 Housing have demonstrated that it is not only possible but necessary to act now. Against the brutally enforced prerogatives of the market, they’ve insisted on a more just hierarchy of needs—housing, dignity, safety, family, community—and advanced a more liberatory vision of caretaking and society than what we had before.