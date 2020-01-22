Surveillance States Are Flexing Their Muscle

Safe from what, exactly? The first two incarnations of the travel ban targeted people from Muslim-majority countries, and were struck down by federal courts on that basis. The third included North Koreans and government officials from Venezuela, a fig leaf of “neutrality” that the conservative-led Supreme Court accepted as non-discriminatory. Since then, of course, Americans have been subjected to plenty of mass shootings and acts of terror, primarily by U.S-born white men, as well as one by an unvetted Saudi military pilot whom the Trump administration permitted to train on a Florida base, where he murdered three American sailors with a locally bought Glock handgun.

If you take the administration at face value, the soon-to-be-banned countries are being targeted over their poor surveillance record. “[I]f a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, they should also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said two weeks ago, when the expansion was first rumored. At that time, the Associated Press reported that nations would be targeted for failing “to share sufficient information with the U.S. or [to take] necessary security precautions, such as issuing electronic passports with biometric information.” (This level of U.S. demand for surveillance data all sounded a lot snappier in 2003, when it was called “Total Information Awareness.”)

The best case, in other words, that the U.S. can give for barring Belarusians and Eritreans from entering the country is that their governments aren’t delivering on biometric security promises—though, if these promises are quantified by U.S. authorities somewhere, the standards certainly aren’t transparent to U.S. citizens. As The Diplomat’s Katie Putz points out, you could make a case that Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Myanmar have promised to create biometric passports for their citizens, but haven’t yet rolled them out. But that seems like an awfully thin reason to close off U.S. borders to all their citizens, and anyway, Putz adds, “this is all just guesswork. The reality is that for any given country, the administration can identify a ‘reason’ to restrict entry.”

In the absence of clear rationales, you could argue that denying Belarus officials visas to the U.S. is carrying water for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s currently strongarming the Minsk government over vital oil imports. Or you could note that the planned list of countries extends Trump’s pattern of banning migrants from nations that don’t house Trump Organization properties. Or you could focus on Nigeria’s inclusion in the new list and recall the Times’ report from late 2017 that Trump had complained behind closed doors about Nigerian immigrants, saying—according to two officials present—that after they had seen the U.S., “they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa.” You could suggest, as the AP has, that Trump just wants to get back to his xenophobic hucksterist roots “as he ramps up his reelection campaign and works to energize his base with his signature issue.”