The Elite Media’s Amy Klobuchar Blind Spot

I was introduced to these rumors in 2018, at which point I started trying to report them out. I was, ultimately, unable to land the story (it was eventually broken by The Huffington Post’s Molly Redden and Amanda Terkel), but in the course of my own reporting I came to learn just how widespread these unreported rumors were. It was one of those things that Everyone Knew and yet (or, therefore) had never made it into print. This could be an example of the Beltway press’s characteristic understanding that “everyone” actually means “everyone who attends the same parties as me.” Everyone knows that the Senate is a tough place to work and some bosses are tougher than others; everyone knows that one particularly bad boss isn’t a story until the boss applies for the top job.



The closest we got to any sort of public reporting of the allegations before Klobuchar entered the 2020 presidential race resided within one paragraph in the Times in November 2018—in an article about her prospective presidential run:



“On Capitol Hill, Ms. Klobuchar’s reputation is not all sweetness and light; she is said to be brutal to work for. A survey of senators by the website LegiStorm found that from 2001 to 2016, her office had the highest turnover, which earned her a prominent mention in a Politico article headlined “The ‘Worst Bosses’ in Congress?” (By 2017, two colleagues — John Kennedy of Louisiana and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland — had surpassed her.) She acknowledged that she is demanding: ‘I have high expectations.’”

It is an indictment of the Capitol Hill press corps’ teeming inadequacies that this was not treated as a story until Klobuchar ran for the nation’s highest office, to say nothing of the way the news was greeted by those journalists when it finally came to the attention of the public—as a story of presidential campaign politics, where the only question was whether it would hamper her electoral prospects. (This is, of course, something that media coverage could only ever reflect, and not shape through its choices of what to cover and how.) Equally disappointing was the facile and reductive argument put up by certain Klobuchar defenders that the criticism was merely a sexist double standard that would never apply to men—and therefore what? The story shouldn’t be reported? We should celebrate Klobuchar allegedly throwing things at her staff because she’s a girlboss?

