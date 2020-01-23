Why Climate-Conscious Plutocrats Still Like Trump

Outside the narrow confines of partisan debate in the U.S., there’s nothing inherently progressive in caring about the climate crisis. For decades, the Pentagon has conducted studies about how to protect its operations and military installations against rising temperatures. Insurance companies have some of the world’s most advanced data on sea-level rise, not because they care but to ensure they aren’t making bad bets on which policies are going to be underwater. Tech firms will be keen to suck up the data generated by a new array of smart home gadgets that enable energy efficiency. There are plenty of sectors already figuring out a path to profiting from the climate crisis.

For the fossil fuel industry, of course, profiting indefinitely in the era of climate chaos will be a bit harder. Its valuations reflect the fuel reserves it owns—the expectation is that it’ll exploit them at some point, translating unburned oil and gas into profits while effectively collecting rents on them in the meantime that it can pour into share buybacks to keep stockholders happy. Should new regulations make those reserves inaccessible—say by banning certain kinds of drilling, or changing fuel prices—the valuation of those companies could plummet. Carbon Tracker, a United Kingdom–based think tank, found several years ago that just 20 percent of those reserves can be safely exploited, leaving 80 percent in the ground, if we’re to avoid runaway catastrophe. Figures have only gotten clearer since. Some estimates suggest that as much as $10 trillion worth of assets could be stranded by some mix of climate policy and climate effects, with ripples throughout the economy. This math isn’t hard: If we’re really going to take on climate change, then, at present, fossil fuel companies are massively overvalued. To protect themselves, they’ve been keen to posit themselves as an indispensable part of the energy transition instead of a barrier to it, protecting their social license to operate oil and gas companies.

Consistent with this strategy of presenting an eco-friendly front, Bob Dudley was careful on air, on Wednesday, to disagree with CNBC Squawk Box host Joe Kernen, who—after calling Greta Thunberg a “17-year-old drop-out”—challenged Dudley as to whether emissions needed to be constrained at all. “We must reduce carbon emissions,” Dudley emphasized. “We must do it.”