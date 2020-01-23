Why Climate-Conscious Plutocrats Still Like Trump

Capital and authoritarianism—as historian Quinn Slobodian pointed out during last year’s Swiss confab—are old partners. The world’s biggest fossil fuel companies eagerly collaborated with the regimes of Francisco Franco, Adolf Hitler and the Shah of Iran, among others. For years, the kind of liberal global governance espoused in places like the WEF was thought to be anathema to the right-wing populism Trump and his ilk had been pushing. Yet their priorities—for the free movement of goods and profits, but not people; the curbing of “climate risk,” but not the right to emit—aren’t far off from the right-wingers’ demands. “The assumption was that the so-called populists wanted to burn the global architecture down,” Slobodian wrote. “We can now see the dawning of another possibility—a future in which this cadre of right-wing leaders, who were until recently treated as renegades, become its new tenants.” That future, with right-wing “populists” leading the global elite, would also feature rising seas, hotter summers and stronger storms.

Outside the narrow confines of partisan debate in the U.S., there’s nothing inherently progressive in caring about the climate crisis. For decades, the Pentagon has conducted studies about how to protect its operations and military installations against rising temperatures. Insurance companies have some of the world’s most advanced data on sea level rise, not because they care but to ensure they aren’t making bad bets on which policies are going to be underwater. Tech firms will be keen to suck up the data generated by a new array of smart home gadgets that enable energy efficiency. There are plenty of sectors already figuring out a path to profiting off the climate crisis.

For the fossil fuel industry, of course, profiting indefinitely in the era of climate chaos will be a bit harder. Their valuations reflect the fuel reserves they own—the expectation is that they’ll exploit them at some point, translating unburned oil and gas into profits while effectively collecting rents on them in the meantime that they can pour into share buybacks to keep stockholders happy. Should new regulations make those reserves inaccessible—say by banning certain kinds of drilling, or changing fuel prices—the valuation of those companies could plummet. Carbon Tracker, a United Kingdom-based think tank, found several years ago that just 20 percent of those reserves can be safely exploited if we’re to avoid runaway catastrophe, leaving 80 percent in the ground. Figures have only gotten clearer since. Some estimates suggest that as much as $10 trillion worth of assets could be stranded by some mix of climate policy and climate effects, with ripples throughout the economy. This math isn’t hard: If we’re really going to take on climate change then, at present, fossil fuel companies are massively overvalued. To protect themselves, they’ve been keen to posit themselves as an indispensable part of the energy transition instead of a barrier to it, protecting their social license to operate oil and gas companies.

Consistent with this strategy of presenting an eco-friendly front, Dudley was careful on air Wednesday to disagree with CNBC Squawk Box host Joe Kernen, who—after calling Greta Thunberg a “17 year-old drop-out”—challenged Dudley as to whether emissions needed to be constrained at all. “We must reduce carbon emissions,” Dudley emphasized. “We must do it.”