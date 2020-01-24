America’s Climate Refugees Are Pleading for Help. The Government Has No Answer.

The five communities involved in this case are state-recognized governments but not federally recognized governments: The Bureau of Indian Affairs, housed in the Department of the Interior, has not formally recognized these bands as sovereign entities. This means they are not able to operate on a nation-to-nation basis with the American federal government in the fashion of the 574 federally recognized tribal governments. Instead, their main political relationships exist with the state governments. Unsurprisingly, these relationships have not gone well.

The Isle de Jean Charles Band is among the cases of climate displacement that have received more coverage in America: It was actually mentioned by Andrew Yang following Klobuchar’s comment about relocating individuals rather than communities. While the tribe urgently needs new territory to replace the one climate change has rendered uninhabitable, it was forced to reject a relocation proposal from Louisiana after the state refused to consult with it on the new location and bought new land despite lacking the band’s approval. State governments have failed the tribes who are bringing the U.N. complaint. They also continue to subsidize the gas and oil industries fueling the climate crisis with tax incentives. But federal policy is an even bigger problem.

In addition to the destruction wrought by current leadership at the Interior Department and the EPA, Congress has a long history of neglecting or harming the Louisiana tribes. It thought little of them when it allowed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carve unnatural shipping canals like the Intracoastal Waterway, which the legislative body signed off on in 1925. Dug out of the low-lying soil, the waterway has since expanded nearly threefold beyond the initially approved width in some areas throughout Louisiana and Texas, which, when combined with global warming and sea-level rise, has rapidly diminished coastal lands and habitats.