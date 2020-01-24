America’s Climate Refugees Are Pleading for Help. The Government Has No Answer.

In December, as the remaining Democratic primary candidates participated in another one of the seemingly endless string of presidential debates, Senator Amy Klobuchar was asked about climate-forced relocation efforts. “I very much hope we will not have to relocate entire cities, but we will probably have to relocate some individual residents,” she said.



On January 15, less than a month after the Minnesota senator’s naive remark, four coastal tribes and one Alaska Native island village filed an 83-page complaint with the United Nations against the United States federal government. Their central issue: The land they’ve called home for centuries has steadily been whittled away due to the effects of increasingly volatile storms and rising sea levels. The U.S. has essentially sat on its hands while they call out for help.

The move to challenge American inaction through the U.N., it must be said, is largely aesthetic. Much like with the similar appeals made to the U.N. by those affected by the human-induced Flint water crisis, there is little that the intergovernmental body can do to address the extreme conditions and dim realities facing the five Native communities. In each of these cases, the United States government is unquestionably the one with the power to improve their situations. But rather than act as a fellow steward of the land and water, the Department of the Interior continues to lean into fracking and natural gas pipelines and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) slashes necessary pollution regulations.

This doesn’t mean the U.N. complaint is useless, though. The move is, if nothing else, an attempt by four tribal nations to publicly shame the U.S. government for the apathy has always shown Indigenous communities—especially those tribal governments that lack the coveted federal recognition status.