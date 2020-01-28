Bingeing on Cop Propaganda

Even shows that try to present police abuse or misconduct in a critical light rarely hit the mark. The study found that in 353 episodes, there were just six examples of law enforcement officials being charged with crimes stemming from their misconduct. Conversely, the people the cops are regularly tasked with locking away are overrepresented by stereotypical Black or Latinx characters, with white men being written and cast as the primary victims of the crimes. Black women were cast as victims in just 6 percent of the episodes’ primary crimes. (In some respects, this is an honest depiction of how skewed policing really is—take the recent decision by New York City police to target fare evaders at subway stations servicing predominately Black neighborhoods or the city’s arrest rates for weed, which are nearly entirely reserved for Black and Latinx citizens. But too often these shows decide to simply reinforce these stereotypes rather than challenge them.)

As usual, a uniformity in viewpoint is traceable back to a uniformity in the writers’ room: Colors of Change also broke down the behind-the-scenes staff makeup of these shows and found that 81 percent of all showrunners and writers on the 26 shows were white men; nine of the shows had no black writers; and the two shows that had a writers’ room made up by more than 50 percent writers of color—Luke Cage and Seven Seconds—have already been canceled by Netflix. Also, on the whole, women made up just 37 percent of writers. (Even on SVU, they’re just 40 percent of the room.)

It’s also hard to separate these shows from other forms of police propaganda, from recent state and local legislative attempts to classify the murder of police as hate crimes to President Trump’s rallying call last October that his administration would continue “condemning anti-police bias in all forms.” This is in addition to the explicit cultural work police produce to endear themselves to the public.