Bingeing on Cop Propaganda

There’s a wealth of information in the report, but among the more intriguing facets is its breakdown of how these shows justify police misconduct. Whereas people accused of crimes are rarely granted the necessary screen time for the audience to develop empathy with them or an understanding of the social and political contexts they’re coming from, the opposite is true for the cops: They are the central characters in these shows, and there’s nothing but room to explore their inner lives, whether as the now-saturated role of the anti-hero or the otherwise good cop making one bad decision.

That is, most of these series depict wrongful actions by law enforcement as “routine, harmless, or necessary—or even noble,” Color of Change found. In fact, 18 of the 26 shows chose to justify the misconduct of their police characters so that audiences continue to root for them.

“The narratives that are coming out of Hollywood—for profit—are fueling some of the incentives that we’re seeing in our country, fueling people’s understanding of what they think justice should look like. It also makes it harder for us to push back against injustice,” Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, told Shadow and Act. “Police on these shows are constantly doing bad things but are either being rewarded or are able to give a speech about why they had to do it.”

This point is especially muddled in shows like SVU. In every episode, we follow the now legendary New York crew, each story bringing a victim to avenge, a new perp to lock up, and a new set of moral quandaries for its detectives. Every once in a while, our detectives lose their cool. But these outbursts are just as often justified. When Olivia Benson or Elliot Stabler strong-arm—or just straight-up beat the shit out of—a “perp,” it’s presented as a necessary means to an ends. After all, the people they’re abusing have committed an “especially heinous” crime, as the opening of the show reminds us. In fact, watching the detectives enforce this violent sense of justice is meant to be humanizing—to draw the viewer into complicity: Who wouldn’t whale on someone this vile if they had the license to do so?