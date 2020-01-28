The Eternally Unvetted Bernie Sanders

Since Warren’s collapse in the polls that followed scrutiny of her Medicare for All plan, it has become conventional wisdom that Sanders hasn’t received the same level of scrutiny.

Since Warren’s collapse in the polls that followed scrutiny of her Medicare for All plan—and her furtive attempt to satisfy the centrists’ demands for an explanation as to how the plan would be paid for—it has become conventional wisdom among pundits and television-paid political operatives that Sanders hasn’t received the same level of scrutiny. “The ‘likability’ of self-confessed yeller and grumpy guy Bernie Sanders never gets discussed,” Washington Post Never-Trump conservative Jennifer Rubin wrote on January 3. “When will he go through the vetting we expect of top-tier candidates?” Consultant and former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart conceded that there had been much discussion of Medicare for All but argued that “there has been far too little discussion of Sanders’s 50-year record,” and that “one of the leading candidates for the nomination has largely escaped the kind of scrutiny his opponents have been put through.”

Lockhart’s list of issues “unknown to most primary voters”—Sanders’s past positions on gun control, his anti-imperialist critique of American foreign policy, the “socialist” label—were all litigated extensively in 2016—circulating in Republican attacks on Sanders and other left Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ever since. These have also been widely echoed by Democratic Party insiders. “I think there are a number of people who are concerned that Bernie Sanders has not been fully vetted in this current field the way that other candidates have,” former Clinton staffer Zac Petkanas told CNN. “And there are a lot of unknowns about him.” These “unknowns” remained unspecified, but the emerging conventional wisdom seeped into even straight news reporting: On the eve of the January debate, The Hill reported that “For much of the race, and despite polling showing him nipping at Biden’s heels for the lead in national surveys, [Sanders] has been a virtual afterthought.”

Now, as new polls confirm his rise to front-runner status in Iowa and New Hampshire and a tentative leveling with Biden at the national level, Sanders’s opponents have begun to attack him directly, and the media knives have come out in the form of try-hard opposition research and an intensification of the “unvetted” argument, with Never-Trump conservatives again playing a starring role in the chorus. Late last week, The Daily Beast unearthed video of Sanders saying low-wage workers were “slaves” and, grasping for relevance, declared that “newly unearthed baggage from his own decades-long political career could call his own past statements and judgment into question.”