The New Majority Behind Sex Work Decriminalization

Sex work is not a new progressive concern. The movement for sex workers’ rights emerged in the United States in the 1970s, alongside the women’s liberation and gay freedom movements. Sex work, too, has fueled movement work—with cash. Movement leaders Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson “were doing sex work to take care of the community,” LaLa Zannell, manager of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Trans Justice Campaign, told me. “That is a part of our history. That is a part of this country’s history.”

But it’s only in recent years that sex workers’ rights have been recognized as intersecting with other movements and shifted toward the mainstream. Since 2014, Nnennaya Amuchie, an organizer with Black Youth Project 100 as well as an attorney, told me that they see the genesis of that support building with and through other movements and political flash points: “You have the Movement for Black Lives, which squarely exposed the U.S. police state and the systematic targeting, harassing, incarcerating, and murders of black folks.” (BYP100 is part of DecrimNow, a coalition seeking to decriminalize sex work in Washington, D.C.) Then there was former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, added Amuchie, who was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. His defense argued the women he assaulted were not credible because they were drug users and sex workers. But that is why he could repeatedly target them in the first place: They were criminalized. They were black women.

People in these communities are increasingly making these connections, Amuchie said: “There is so much money going to these vice operations in the guise of keeping sex workers safe. And in our coalition, we have so many black women, particularly black trans women, who have been caught in these stings, who have been harassed and assaulted by police officers.” (Those stings are also unpopular: The Data for Progress poll showed that only 35 percent of respondents support funding such policing targeting sex workers.)