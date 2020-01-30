The Lies We Tell About Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries

I owe a significant chunk of my quality of life to Dr. Charles Wilkinson and his research team at the Puget Sound VA. The problems emerged after my first deployment. No matter how much I lifted in the gym, I couldn’t gain or even retain muscle mass. Recovery times kept increasing. I felt weak all the time. Tired. The spells of vertigo were incessant. The eye migraines came later on. On my second deployment, I was downing protein and carbs nonstop, trying to gain what little muscle mass I could eke out of my body. My communications guy was benching like a monster while I was stuck with free weights. It was embarrassing. Smells were far more intense. Bright light hurt my eyes. Certain sounds started feeling sharp, like needles. Sometimes it was, and is, like getting hit in the face with a sledgehammer.



I told the VA when I got out of the service. They couldn’t even really test for anything; they just accepted the passing scores from the MACE test—Military Acute Concussion Evaluation—that my medics performed after each… “incident.”

There were six big blasts that I can recall. The biggest was when the Humvee 20 feet ahead of me was blown apart by 80 pounds of homemade plastic explosives. You know how you can get close to an old TV’s antenna and watch the screen hash out into static? The Humvee blast felt like that. There was an RPG impact once, too. It filled my mouth with the taste of blood when none was there. This was all nothing compared to some of the combat engineers I worked with. One told me he’d been blown up 27 times. His manner reminded me of Mike Webster, the Steelers lineman who was portrayed as the NFL’s “patient zero” in the movie Concussion.





Years went by, and little seemed to help. My ex would rag on me for eating candy all the time, but if I stopped, the dizzy spells would get so bad that I’d fuzz out and find myself on the floor.