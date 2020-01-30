The Lies We Tell About Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries

As reports of TBIs among Americans began to roll in, an interviewer asked Trump about the injuries. “I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious,” he replied. There are 50 troops with TBIs from the attack, the Pentagon says now.

I’m not really surprised by any part of that. It’s just the same old stuff. The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ national commander demanded an apology from Trump for downplaying the wounds. Asking for contrition from someone incapable of it—that’s a new one, I guess; we’ll see how long that holds up.

I owe a significant chunk of my quality of life to Dr. Charles Wilkinson and his research team at the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs. The problems emerged after my first deployment. No matter how much I lifted in the gym, I couldn’t gain or even retain muscle mass. Recovery times kept increasing. I felt weak all the time. Tired. The spells of vertigo were incessant. The eye migraines came later on. On my second deployment, I was downing protein and carbs nonstop, trying to gain what little muscle mass I could eke out of my body. My communications guy was benching like a monster, while I was stuck with free weights. It was embarrassing. Smells were far more intense. Bright light hurt my eyes. Certain sounds started feeling sharp, like needles. Sometimes it was, and is, like getting hit in the face with a sledgehammer.

