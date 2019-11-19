The War Criminals I Have Known

On January 15, 2010, in the village of La Muhammad Kalay, two of Gibbs’s soldiers beckoned to an Afghan man working in a field. As the man stood 20 feet away, behind a waist-high wall, one of Gibbs’s soldiers threw a grenade that Gibbs had procured off the books, killing the Afghan man, who’d displayed no hostile intent. Gibbs ran toward the sound of the blast, searched the corpse, and cut off one of the Afghan man’s fingers, which he gave to the kill-team soldier as a trophy. “Well, you know, no problem. You did a good job. You did exactly what we talked about,” Gibbs told his soldier.

It was, by any definition, a war crime. A court-martial convicted Gibbs of three specifications of conspiracy (one to commit premeditated murder, one to commit battery, and one to commit aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon); three specifications of premeditated murder; assault consummated by battery; aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon; wrongful possession of bones and a tooth taken from Afghan corpses; wrongful solicitation of another to cut the finger off a corpse; two specifications of obstruction of justice; two specifications of dereliction of duty; and failure to obey a lawful general order. He remains in Fort Leavenworth prison on a life sentence; the Army appellate court upheld the sentence in June 2018.

It is hard for me to see much difference between the crimes of Gibbs and his kill-team and those of the two soldiers and one sailor the president just pardoned, other than the fact that Gibbs is still locked up and these guys aren’t. But again, that’s war for you. It’s random and unfair. It’s also hard for me to see why I should be any more upset about these men’s crimes than the criminal decisions of their leaders: What’s the difference between a soldier’s extrajudicial killing of an Afghan civilian with a grenade and a president’s extrajudicial killing of an American child with a drone? What’s the point of holding someone in uniform accountable for abusing a prisoner in Fallujah, when we’ll never hold anyone in the depleted uranium ammunition sales division accountable for abusing a whole generation of Iraqi children?