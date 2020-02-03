The Uneasy Promise of Life in Silicon Valley

Uncanny Valley is Wiener’s account of her short career in tech. When the book begins, she is a flunky in literary New York, one of the “expendable,” “nervous,” and “very broke” assistants, stuck competing with interns who are literally cheaper than a dime a dozen, since they are not paid at all. Looking for something more, in early 2013 she joined the small staff (one, plus three founders) of a New York–based e­books start-up for $20 an hour—bargain basement wages for tech, a raise for Wiener. As it turned out, her job was mostly to order snacks for the four men. “I meticulously noted their preferences and tried to keep things interesting,” she writes, “a box of clementines one week, bags of cheddar popcorn the next.” Later Wiener wonders if they wanted her more for her gender than for her humanist perspective.

Before long they realize Wiener isn’t doing that much, and they fire her. Not wanting to go back to publishing with her tail between her legs, she takes her bosses up on their offer to place her in another tech job. Wiener flies to San Francisco and interviews at a data analytics start-up, where they ask her to take a section of the LSAT. After acing the test, she gets her offer: a customer support job at $65,000 a year with full benefits plus a $4,000 relocation stipend. She tells her struggling literary friends that she’s moving to try something new. “It was easier, in any case, to fabricate a romantic narrative than admit that I was ambitious,” the author writes. “I wanted my life to pick up momentum, go faster.” Haven’t we all.

Somewhat to her surprise, she fits in well. Wiener doesn’t really understand the intricacies of her company’s technology, but her customer support job only requires her to help the user figure out how they’ve used the product incorrectly and then to apologize for their mistake. Not called upon to exercise much personal judgment, she finds herself turning (not unpleasantly) into a machine. “Some days, helping men solve problems they had created for themselves, I felt like a piece of software myself, a bot: instead of being an artificial intelligence, I was an intelligent artifice, an empathetic text snippet or a warm voice, giving instructions, listening comfortingly.” When a customer tells her to check out his vacuous blog, she actually does. After three months, she’s awarded a $10,000 raise. This time they want to keep her.

For a twentysomething memoir, Uncanny Valley is remarkably chaste. Although there are hints of San Francisco’s legendary perversions, our otherwise curious narrator never dabbles. Instead, a soft-spoken Google roboticist gently takes Wiener’s hand at a party, and a euphemistic paragraph break later they’re boyfriend-girlfriend, going for couples bike rides and rolling their eyes at the orgies. Of an outdoor rave, she writes: “Sometimes it felt as if everyone had watched a highlight reel of people enacting freedom in the sixties and seventies—casual nudism, gleeful promiscuity, communal living.… It struck me as a performance from an imperfect past, a reenactment.”