Warren Buffett Was a Terrible Newspaper Owner

Three years later, he took a different tack. While he acknowledged in 2012 that business was “declining,” he also said he expected his investments to bring returns, rather than losses. “I think the economics will work out OK. It’s nothing like the old days, but I think it will work out OK,” he said. Buffett’s change of heart reflected the status quo at the time: Smaller newspapers had a near-monopoly on local and community news, and people were still willing to subscribe to them.



Buffett’s intervention in the news business could be seen as part of the rise of billionaire-owned media. Boston Red Sox owner John Henry purchased The Boston Globe in 2013, Bezos bought the Post in 2014, and Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the Los Angeles Times in 2018. These owners have, for better or worse, taken a hands-on approach to their papers, experimenting with different approaches to grow revenue, without making drastic cuts. Buffett, in contrast, played a passive role. Management was turned over to Lee Enterprises in 2018.



“He’s an investor,” Dan Kennedy, author of The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century, told me. “He doesn’t run things. He never has. It sounds like there were people who had hoped that because newspapers are special and have a special role in democracy … he would take a more active role than he normally does. But he was just operating the way he always does.”

