In Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Love is a Work of Art

Falling in love is portrayed as a creative process in which the two women collaborate. In a nighttime scene at a bonfire, as they watch each other through heat-rippled air scattered with sparks, Héloïse looks down at the stray ember that’s caught the hem of her dress and, rather than stamp it out, raises her eyes to Marianne’s again. Each studies the other in detail—at one point, they list the physical mannerisms they’ve observed: This is what you do with your hands, your lips, when you’re nervous, when you’re hurt, or embarrassed—so that the muse also becomes an artist, and art a generous, expansive experiment rather than, say, an exercise in exploitation.

They develop a friendship with Sophie (Luàna Bajrami), the household maid, and all three try to help one another in the limited ways they can. The two central performances are naturally what make the artistic relationship as persuasive as it is. Haenel is especially riveting: Her face absorbs and reflects a shifting panoply of feeling and thought, and it’s hard not to see the film as in part a love letter, a tribute to her and to her working partnership with the director. She starred more than a decade ago in Sciamma’s debut, Water Lilies—a minimalist study of contemporary adolescence, like all her works prior to this—and the two were also lovers in the years before Portrait was made.

In the movie, the collaboration between the two lovers is inherently painful, because the better the portrait, the surer and sooner their separation. After a brief initial glimpse of Marianne’s life some years after the main action, the film’s chronology is straightforward, and yet the heightened beauty of the framing keeps reminding you that you’re also watching an intense memory, or its construction, as if you can see the affair running backward simultaneously. The effect isn’t only poignant. Love and art are both seen to bend time—those uncanny early moments of recognition, as if what will come has already taken place; the memories being consciously, ritually preserved, such that they can be called up much later, undegraded.

Central to the film is a reclamation of the Orpheus myth, a version of which the three young women read aloud together one night. Sophie registers distress at Orpheus’s fatal, selfish incompetence in looking back at Eurydice when he was told not to, and Marianne suggests he may have done it on purpose, preferring to lose the woman and savor, instead, the romance of his grief, making not “the lover’s choice, but the poet’s.” But it’s Héloïse who removes, for once, the fixation on Orpheus, his failings, and his loss. What if, she says to Marianne with an edge of defiance, it was Eurydice herself who chose art over staying together, who rather than leave the underworld with Orpheus, stopped and called out “Turn around,” preferring to remain down there and be preserved in poetry. A kind of freedom and a kind of permanence, rather than, as eighteenth-century marriage looks to be, an unwilling exchange of one for the other. (This scene and the thread it unspools are affecting, although Sciamma emphasizes the Orpheus myth a little too heavily, creating false notes—such as Marianne seeing Héloïse standing in a doorway when she isn’t really there.)