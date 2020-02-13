End the GOP

Biden and the centrists of the contemporary political establishment are not the first generation of optimists to hope that the Republican Party might return from a period of shame to moderation and political respectability. Barry Goldwater’s catastrophic campaign in 1964 sparked widespread speculation among liberals that right-wing politics could never take root in America. But it was followed by a Nixon campaign in ’68 that set the template for the deployment of white grievance politics as an electoral strategy. The skullduggery of Watergate was followed by Reagan and the mythology of the welfare queen. And it was the 1988 campaign of George H.W. Bush, another establishment figure and policy moderate, that attempted to terrify white voters with the Willie Horton ad and dog whistles about race and crime. His son, having ridden into the White House on the promise of a “compassionate conservatism,” made opposition to gay marriage a centerpiece of his second campaign.

Even after Trump is gone, the GOP will return to the politics of exclusion.

What this record suggests today is that even if the GOP leaves the rhetoric, excuses, and concerns of the Trump era behind for a time, Republicans—ideologically incapable of devising large-scale solutions to persistent problems—will eventually return to the easy politics of exclusion. We could be witnessing already, in the GOP’s efforts to disenfranchise African Americans in the South, the seeds of a resurgence in anti-black racism, particularly if the next Democratic administration is successful in expanding social programs aimed in part at addressing racial inequality. A revival of anti-Semitism on the far right has already claimed lives, but has yet to prompt any introspection on the part of a party willing to deploy conspiratorial rhetoric about the influence of George Soros and comfortable with backing a president who insisted that there were, somewhere, fine people in the crowds shouting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville. Beyond all this, it seems entirely possible that voices in the conservative media and Republican strategists, ever inventive, will furnish new scapegoats and invent new threats altogether. It is certain, in any case, that the Republican Party has been built for default to a political mode best exemplified by a remark not from Donald Trump, or Tucker Carlson, or Sean Hannity, or Sarah Palin, but from Republican National Committee chair Rich Bond during the 1992 Republican National Convention. “We are America,” he told a reporter. “Those other people are not.”

It can be no real comfort to those whom the Republican Party targets and disempowers to hear from liberals that Bond and Trump are wrong—to be told, sunnily, that they are Americans, too, and on a path to power in due time, even as Republicans do all they can to make the lie true. As divisive political events often do, Trump’s impeachment has brought a durable antebellum quote from Lincoln—our first Republican president—back into vogue. “A house divided against itself,” he told an audience of Illinois Republicans in 1858, “cannot stand.” The words that follow are usually omitted. “I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free,” he said. “I do not expect the Union to be dissolved—I do not expect the house to fall—but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”