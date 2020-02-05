The Senate Has Convicted Itself

But the real fault must lie with the 52 senators who, out of ideological sympathy or personal advantage, placed those interests above their oaths as senators and as impartial jurors. It would be too naïve to think all 100 senators would vote for Trump’s removal, or that any of them could completely suppress their partisan instincts. But it was stunning to witness the degree to which Republican senators transformed themselves into advocates for the president’s cause instead of neutral observers of it.

Some senators, presented with evidence of a plot to falsely smear the elder Biden, became eager co-conspirators in carrying it out. None seemed to relish the partisan warfare more than Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. As other GOP lawmakers spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill after the first day of questions from senators, she amplified Trump lawyers’ smears against Biden. “Iowa caucuses, folks, Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening,” she said, almost gleefully. “And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucusgoers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point? Not certain about that.” Ernst later suggested that it could result in Biden’s impeachment if he were elected.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul had once championed whistleblowers as a critic of U.S. intelligence agencies. But he abandoned those principles for partisan expediency. On the second day of senators’ questioning, Paul tried to force Chief Justice John Roberts to read the name of a person often floated in conservative media circles as the whistleblower who alerted Congress about the Ukraine scheme. To his credit, Roberts refused. So Paul took matters into his own hands, first by reading his question to reporters outside the trial and then by saying it aloud on the Senate floor next to a giant placard emblazoned with the name. It served no purpose beyond intimidation and reprisal.