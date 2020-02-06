Fossil Fuels Aren’t Even a Very Good Investment

Activists’ complaints are well founded. For decades, popular wisdom suggested that the world would at some point run out of oil. What’s clear now is that there’s far more of it than we can safely afford to burn. Recent estimates suggest oil and gas companies would have to forgo almost $900 billion—one-third of the sector’s current value, representing 84 percent of reserves—if the world’s governments moved aggressively to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees celsius; meeting a 2 degree target would still mean writing off nearly 60 percent of reserves. Across the board, meanwhile, traditional energy executives have been loathe to invest more than token amounts into carbon-free energy, preferring to spend big on new unconventional drilling and exploration. Exxon has been more bullish than most on this front, with BP and Shell taking a slightly more conservative approach.

There are any number of ways countries could strand assets with new regulation, but not all emissions reduction methods are created equal. According to the energy consultancy Rystad Energy, for instance, the impact of banning fracking on federal lands—seen as a bold progressive policy within the Democratic primary field—would have a negligible effect on domestic production in the short-term, with some modest impacts in New Mexico, where a much higher proportion of drilling happens on public lands. Last week, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced more holistic proposals that would ban fracking nationwide by 2025, stopping new federal permits for fossil fuels and imposing a 2,500 foot buffer between drill sites and sensitive areas like homes, schools, hospitals and other populated areas. A new report from Greenpeace USA and Oil Change International recently found that reinstating the crude oil export ban, as Sanders has proposed doing through executive order, could save as much emitted carbon as closing between 19 and 42 coal plants—savings equivalent to over three times the annual emissions of New York City, every year. Removing the generous direct and indirect subsidies available to fossil fuel companies could go a long way, too. Traditionally, policy debates about emissions cuts have tended to focus on curbing consumption through demand-reducing measures like a carbon tax, but experts say a mix of demand and supply side policies will be needed to get the job done.

Whatever suite of policies ends up being implemented, the broader state of the oil and gas sector isn’t making its executives lives’ any easier. The “Shale Revolution”, as the turn to fracking and horizontal drilling in recent years has been termed, was something of a historical fluke. Relatively high oil prices and low interest rates—a response to the Great Recession—made drilling techniques which had previously been too costly to use at scale a good investment in the years after the crash. When the price of oil sank a few years later, drillers in oilfields like the Permian Basin in West Texas were buoyed by the repeal of the crude oil export ban in 2015, which opened up new markets for them abroad. In the time since, the U.S. has come to fill a role once played by Saudi Arabia, as the world’s “swing producer” of oil.

That boom may not last forever. Wall Street investors have seemed to have an appetite to keep furnishing notoriously unprofitable drilling companies with debt and equity, hoping a payoff would come in the form of efficiency and technological improvements. Those good graces have started to wear in the last year, as companies continue struggling to make a profit and pay off mountains of existing debt. Traditionally, firms that went under might be swallowed up by bigger companies. There’s only so much toxic debt that can be taken onto their balance sheets, though. In the midst of a supply glut that’s keeping prices low, the case for more buy-outs gets even weaker. Twenty-six U.S. based oil and gas companies had filed for bankruptcy by August of last year, nearly as many as in all of 2018. “These companies are extremely capital intensive...the drain on cash flow is quite extreme and we come in and help make the hard decision to shut down rigs or not,” one Houston-based consultant said at a December panel entitled “Crisis in the Oilpatch—Danger or Opportunity for Lenders and Distressed Investors?”