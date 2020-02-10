The Non-Fascist Case for Classical Architecture

The Trump administration’s design preferences appear to reflect a lesser version of this trend. Unfortunately, some critics of the proposed executive order take these false histories at face value. The New York Times editorial board, for example, denounced the move in an editorial titled “What’s So Great About Fake Roman Temples?” The newspaper blamed the move on “small-minded classicists,” arguing that while such designs may have suited the Founding Fathers, they were no longer appropriate for the country today. “Now the United States is nearly 250 years old; it no longer needs to wear borrowed clothes,” the Times wrote.

Ironically, the Times’ dismissive approach to classical architecture played into the same tropes that animate some of its worst fans. “The proposed executive order reflects a broader inclination in some parts of American society to substitute an imagined past for the complexities and possibilities of the present,” the newspaper wrote. “It embodies a belief that diversity is a problem and uniformity is a virtue.” The piece then went on to contradict itself: “How can anyone imagine that erecting knockoffs of ancient buildings from other cultures would serve to demonstrate the dignity, enterprise and vigor of our republic?”

Those sentiments betray a certain ignorance. Early American civic architecture sought to evoke ancient republican systems in a world with few other models to emulate. The founders identified more with the Rome of Cicero and Cincinnatus than the Rome of Augustus. By fashioning their public buildings along those lines, they and other early Americans sought to place themselves apart from a world where absolute monarchies and divinely ordained empires were the norm and fledging republics like the early United States were largely the exception.