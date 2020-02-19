Obama’s Climate Legacy and the Lie of “Energy Independence”

In his State of the Union Address this year, Donald Trump boasted that the United States “has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far,” giving credit to his administration’s “bold regulatory reduction campaign.” Whether an increase in oil exports deserves praise or censure depends on your view. Either way, Barack Obama’s White House is probably the one responsible for the trend, as Obama himself boasted to an oil industry-sponsored gala after leaving office.

It was Obama who—following two years of concerted pressure from the fossil fuel industry—signed a bill passed through a Republican-controlled Congress, ending a 40-plus year old ban on crude (unrefined) oil exports which had been instituted in 1975 in response to the decade’s oil crisis. The repeal failed to pass on its own. But nestled into an omnibus spending bill in 2015, the same language snuck through mostly unnoticed by those not engrossed in the issue, with a bipartisan vote. Obama signed that bill into law days after world leaders hashed out a more high-profile aspect of his environmental legacy: the Paris Climate Agreement.

Today, despite the colossal impact the 2015 change has had on world energy markets and the planet, 2020 candidates and even Green New Deal proponents have been relatively quiet about it. Reinstating the crude export ban could be one of the single simplest, widest-reaching climate policy options available to the next Democratic president, who could bring it back without Congressional approval on day one. Leaving fossil fuel exports as-is could prove disastrous.



Lifting the ban was rooted in a futile hope: that it was possible to pursue climate policy without hampering fossil fuel production and sales. Instead of curbing oil supply, Greenpeace USA Senior Research Specialist Tim Donaghy told me, the Obama administration focused on “policies that reduce demand for fossil fuels.” The loudest backlash to this approach, at the time, came from indigenous-led fights against projects like the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines and the broader climate justice movement, who demanded the White House “Keep It In The Ground,” per one popular slogan. Climate science similarly suggests that, to save the planet, much of the world’s oil needs to stay buried; the UN Environment Program’s Production Gap Report recently found that governments are planning to produce 50 percent more fossil fuels than is consistent with a 2 degree guardrail outlined in the Paris Agreement, and 120 percent more than is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. “It was a little bit wishful thinking to think we could address climate change and drill like crazy for oil and gas, and maintain a strong fossil fuel industry as we reduce emissions,” Donaghy said.