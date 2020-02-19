Obama’s Climate Legacy and the Lie of “Energy Independence”

Today, despite the colossal impact the 2015 change has had on world energy markets and the planet, 2020 candidates and even Green New Deal proponents have been relatively quiet about it. Reinstating the crude export ban could be one of the single simplest, widest-reaching climate policy options available to the next Democratic president, who could bring it back without congressional approval on day one. Leaving fossil fuel exports as is could prove disastrous.



Lifting the ban was rooted in a futile hope: that it was possible to pursue climate policy without hampering fossil fuel production and sales. Instead of curbing oil supply, Greenpeace USA Senior Research Specialist Tim Donaghy told me, the Obama administration focused on “policies that reduce demand for fossil fuels.” The loudest backlash to this approach, at the time, came from indigenous-led fights against projects like the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines and the broader climate justice movement, who demanded the White House “Keep It in the Ground,” per one popular slogan. Climate science similarly suggests that to save the planet, much of the world’s oil needs to stay buried. The United Nations Environment Program’s “Production Gap Report” recently found that governments are planning to produce 50 percent more fossil fuels than is consistent with a guardrail of two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outlined in the Paris Agreement, and 120 percent more than is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. “It was a little bit wishful thinking to think we could address climate change and drill like crazy for oil and gas, and maintain a strong fossil fuel industry as we reduce emissions,” Donaghy said.

Repealing the ban was also the result of intense, multiyear lobbying efforts, helmed by the American Petroleum Institute and industry groups like Producers for American Crude Exports, composed of drillers with heavy interests in shale oil and gas. In the third quarter of 2015 alone, organizations and companies spent $38 million in Washington, with oil interests vastly outspending environmentalists and consumer advocates. Their interest in nixing the ban stemmed from a rapidly evolving sector of the energy market: After the Great Recession, cheap debt and technology made it newly possible to extract large quantities of light, hard-to-tap shale oil, which was more difficult to refine at scale here given that much of America’s refinery infrastructure is set up to process heavier imported oil.