Can $500 a Month Change Your Life?

But beyond some accidental experiments, it has yet to get a real-life test here in the United States. So SEED is seeking to answer some key questions: Can a basic income benefit not just people’s finances but their well-being in ways that could change their life trajectories? Or will the additional cash fail to make a meaningful difference? These questions have gained salience as work has become more precarious and wages have failed to keep up with an otherwise booming economy. Against these conditions, the thinking goes, basic income could offer every American, no matter their station or status and no matter the state of the economy, a financial net. Stockton, which SEED researchers felt was a representative city because of the strength of its diversity and the concentration of its poverty, was selected as the laboratory. And residents like Bravo are the guinea pigs.

The letter from SEED “had me curious,” Bravo said. He put it aside for a week but kept thinking about it. Then his wife told him to complete the survey. “I figured, ‘Hey, it’s worth a shot. If I don’t hear back, then I’ll just make ends meet somehow, and if I do hear back it’ll be all positive,’” he said.

“It felt like I won the lottery.”

He eventually forgot about the whole thing. But about a month later he got a phone call telling him he had been selected to receive $500 a month for a year and a half, along with 124 other Stockton residents. With that, an abstract argument about economic policy became actual money in his wallet, and he became a living example of what, if anything, this extra cash might mean. “It felt like I won the lottery,” Bravo said.

At the end of 2018, copies of the same letter Bravo received were sent out to 4,200 randomly selected households in Stockton neighborhoods with a median income of $46,000 or less—the median income for the city as a whole at the time. “To make it as universal as possible”—not just reach the most destitute people—the only other criterion was that recipients had to be at least 18 years old, explained Sukhi Samra, SEED’s executive director. If someone in the household filled out a survey, they were randomly put in one of three groups: the treatment group, which would receive $500 a month for 18 months on a prepaid debit card and participate in surveys and interviews; the active control group, which would participate in the same surveys and interviews but only get $20 gift cards instead of the basic income; and the passive control group that would receive nothing but would be tracked through administrative data.