Trump Conscripts the DOJ Into His Reelection Campaign

Four federal prosecutors quit the case against President Donald Trump’s dirty-trickster ally Roger Stone on Tuesday afternoon after the Justice Department intervened in Stone’s favor by recommending a reduced sentence per the president’s wishes. The seismic blow to the department’s tradition of independence was somewhat overshadowed that night by the results of the Democratic primary in New Hampshire. In the end, though, the Stone case might be a greater portent for this year’s presidential election than any caucus or primary this year.

The White House clearly interpreted the Senate’s acquittal vote last week as a signal that the president is effectively unaccountable for his actions until the November election. In some ways, Trump is now more free to act on his simmering anger towards his perceived enemies than at any other time in his presidency. That sense of impunity and vengefulness has already led to the dismissals of multiple White House aides and a U.S. ambassador who had cooperated with the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s perspective on the function of the Justice Department is also primarily defined by thoughts of revenge. The various inquiries that loomed over his presidency are the result of his own actions, as well as those of his associates acting at his behest. But the president instead blames the existence of these investigations on a shadowy cadre of career civil servants who purportedly sought to bring him down at any cost. As I noted earlier this week, the goal here is to whitewash Trump’s own scandals and attribute them to his enemies.

But the real danger with Trump’s conquest of DOJ is prospective, not retrospective. With Attorney General Bill Barr and other allies firmly entrenched within the department, the president wields more influence over federal criminal prosecutions than any president since Richard Nixon. What’s more, he appears to be eager to use those powers to advance his own personal political interests. The risk isn’t just that Trump will bring the department under the White House’s control, but that he’ll incorporate it into his re-election campaign as well.