This Is Why the GOP Can’t Have Nice Climate Plans

California Representative Kevin McCarthy just can’t catch a break. Parts of his district were on fire last year, and—thanks partially to those blazes—climate change is a top concern for voters in his state, which has passed some of the most ambitious emissions reductions measures in the nation. Yet fossil fuel interests have been some of McCarthy’s most loyal contributors. And so long as Trump is in the White House, climate denial is likely to remain the GOP’s de facto party line. Like other Blue State Republicans, McCarthy has to walk a careful line.

So far, he’s fallen flat. Reception to the package of climate-scented bills he’s begun pushing as House Minority leader has been cautious at best, openly hostile at worst. Imagined as a counter to the Green New Deal and a means to ensure the party doesn’t lose younger, more climate-conscious voters, they emphasize so-called market-based solutions and technologies like carbon capture and storage. As I wrote recently, these proposals are radically out of touch with the kinds of changes actually needed, relying too much on tree planting and unwieldy technology to get the job done. But even these milquetoast measures have faced intense backlash from within McCarthy’s party.

While he picked up support from some Republicans, lawmakers from the House Freedom Caucus and elsewhere shot back, fearing the initiative might look like a GOP-wide rollout. The Club for Growth was furious. “We think they’re stupid policies, and stupid politics,” its president David McIntosh told Politico for a piece published this past Thursday. “We definitely will not support candidates who endorse this proposal, and if there is a strong economic conservative running against them, we will consider endorsing them. … It is now something we will look at.”

This wouldn’t be the first time influential conservative groups have turned on their own. Worried about the possibility of cap-and-trade legislation a decade ago, the Koch Brothers spent handsomely to quash South Carolina Representative Bob Inglis’s oddball brand of conservative climate politics, deploying teams of people to his town hall and donating generously to his primary challenger, Trey Gowdy. Inglis’s landslide 71-29 loss sent exactly the message the Kochs intended: step out of line and face the consequences. A summer of well-funded Tea Party activism in Congressional districts around the country—much of it aimed at moderate Republicans—helped torpedo cap-and-trade and shift the party even farther right, making climate policy a third rail issue within the GOP for well over a decade.