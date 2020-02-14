This Is Why the GOP Can’t Have Nice Climate Plans

Until recently, climate change usually played second, third or fourth fiddle to concerns like jobs and the economy, so the GOP’s carbon revanchism didn’t really cost them. But now, as a new generation of voters comes of age, an upswing of protests and extreme weather has pushed global warming to the top of voters’ priorities. According to a recent poll, 77 percent of young, right-leaning voters say the climate crisis is an important issue to them. More than half say it will impact how they vote this year. Overall, 7 out of 10 registered voters say they want the government to do something to curb warming, and nearly three-quarters say they’re more likely to support candidates that will place stronger regulations on corporate polluters. Republicans are generally happy with minority rule, but if they want to maintain democratic majorities, they may need to choose between pleasing increasingly climate-anxious constituents and donors eager to stop Congress from doing anything about climate change at all.

American political parties are coalitions vying for control of their respective brands, with our winner-take-all two-party system awkwardly forcing very different types of politicians into the same tent. It’s why conservatives like Joe Manchin are on the same side of the aisle as a democratic socialist like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Though the GOP is more homogenous in just about every way than the Democratic Party, it, too, is a coalition, with its own competing interests and internal struggles. For now it’s the party of Trump, where outright denial (i.e., calling global warming a hoax invented by the Chinese) rules the day. But it’s also the party of big business, which has its own internal divisions over climate. And then there are Republicans in places like California and Florida, who need to appeal to more moderate constituents. So long as powerful right-wing donors keep enforcing allegiance to denialist policy, they could cost the party seats and, potentially, control.

In theory, this could be great news for the Democrats, the only party with a credible claim to wanting to meet the climate challenge head-on. As the Republican coalition self-cannibalizes, Democrats can put forward their own bold vision on climate—say, a Green New Deal. GOP paralysis on climate at least liberates the left from the task of seeking some mythical compromise with a party incapable of making one.

