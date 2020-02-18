Criticizing Michael Bloomberg in an Age of Anti-Semitism

In October 2018, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to denounce Michael Bloomberg, the New York billionaire who had poured $80 million into the Democratic fight to retake the House of Representatives. “We cannot allow … Bloomberg to BUY this election!” he wrote. Democrats quickly denounced the tweet as anti-Semitic. The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement warning against such language. And the tweet disappeared from McCarthy’s page a day later. It had read, in full, “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA.” (McCarthy denied that the tweet had anything to do with faith, and his spokesperson said he only deleted it because the timing of the tweet roughly coincided with Soros and Steyer receiving pipe bombs.)

When I first read the tweet, I was horrified but unsurprised that McCarthy would stoop to playing on what I, and many others, easily recognized as an anti-Semitic trope. Since then, I’ve often thought about his tweet. I thought of it when Bloomberg, the financier and former Republican mayor of New York City, announced his presidential bid last fall. I thought of it when he spent $188 million to buy up TV and online ads and hire an army of political operatives, promising them an eye-popping $6,000 per month. (He has also brought on a team of meme makers.) And I thought of it as people worried about Bloomberg buying the election, as they speculated about what his election would mean for rising inequality in America, and wrote about the oligarchic capture of our political process.

There are, of course, other reasons not to support Bloomberg. He has a history of pushing racist policies against black and brown people. He is facing allegations that he created a hostile work environment for women who worked for him. But one of the main reasons that people are uncomfortable with his candidacy is that to elect Bloomberg would be to admit that political power in United States is for sale to the highest bidder.

Bloomberg is Jewish, and running for president at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise. As Noah Berlatsky, writing for Haaretz, has predicted, “with Donald Trump as the Republican incumbent, a Jewish nominee [the other potential candidate being Vermont senator Bernie Sanders] will also almost certainly mean that the 2020 election campaign will be awash in anti-Semitic tropes, slurs, and conspiracy theories. It’s important for the media and the public to be ready to identify them and refute them.” Deborah Lipstadt, Emory professor and author of Antisemitism Here and Now, told me that, though she hasn’t noticed this as a campaign motif so far, she wouldn’t be surprised if “trolls … will be tempted to pick up this theme.”