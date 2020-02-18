Criticizing Michael Bloomberg in an Age of Anti-Semitism

The trope of the money-grubbing Jew using his financial prowess against innocent non-Jews goes back centuries. The most famous literary embodiment is Shylock, the Jewish moneylender from Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, who gives up on collecting a pound of flesh only after he’s convinced that it’s more legal trouble than it’s worth. (The play was popular in Nazi Germany, whose population may have missed a soliloquy in which Shylock speaks at length about how Jews are not unlike Christians, concluding, “And if you wrong us, do we not revenge? If we are like you in the rest, we will resemble you in that.”)

The idea that Jewish people were obsessed with money and used it to control the general population migrated over to the United States as Jews fled persecution in Europe. The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a text that alleges a Jewish plot for global domination, was first published in Russia in the early twentieth century. But it was in the United States, in the 1920s, that automobile tycoon Henry Ford used his personal newspaper to publish an updated version of that Russian classic, which he ran under the headline, “The International Jew: The World’s Problem.” As the Henry Ford museum’s website explains, he believed that Jewish bankers were responsible for the outbreak of the First World War. He was not the only one.

Whether intentionally or inadvertently, many Americans have championed idea that Jews hold the world’s wallet, and, by extension, its politics. They include Donald Trump, who said in 2016 that Hillary Clinton “meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers” and who tweeted a photo of her face overlaid on a pile of money and what looked an awful lot like the Star of David; Eustace Mullins, a Holocaust denier who believed the Federal Reserve was created by Jewish “enemy aliens”; David Duke, former head of the KKK; and even the kid in my high school who said that the person who said “a penny saved is a penny earned” must have been Jewish. (In fact, it first appeared in a book of proverbs compiled by the Anglican priest and poet George Herbert in the seventeenth century.)