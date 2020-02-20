There have been several points over the course of this primary at which some pundits have taken issue with the tone of the discourse between the candidates. In the early debates, criticism of the Obama administration drew jaundiced critiques, as did Julian Castro’s pointed defense of the virtues of loud disagreement. More recently, a news cycle tempest flared amid the collapse of the informal non-aggression pact between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren ahead of the Iowa caucus. At each turn, other commentators have argued that the tenor of the campaign has been much milder than in primaries past, including the fierce race between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in 2008.

That changed Wednesday night during what may well be remembered as one of the most remarkable televised debates in American history, which featured the extraordinary public dismemberment of dark-horse candidate Michael Bloomberg—who has essentially purchased his way to top-tier standing in the polls. The words “stop and frisk” were invoked within seconds of the night’s first response and the rest of the evening found his Democratic rivals indulging in tag team interrogations of Bloomberg’s record as mayor, his comments on redlining and the financial crisis, as well as the support he’d previously given the Republican Party. But the night’s most punishing exchanges by far were over allegations concerning his treatment of women. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Elizabeth Warren said early on. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Later, Warren hit Bloomberg again on the many nondisclosure agreements to which the former mayor had bound women who allegedly experienced sexual harassment and discrimination at either Bloomberg’s company or his hands, which prevented them from speaking out.

WARREN: Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story? BLOOMBERG: We have very few nondisclosure agreements -- WARREN: How many is that? BLOOMBERG: Let me finish. WARREN How many is that? BLOOMBERG: None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told. And let me just—there’s agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet. And that’s up to them. They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.

Warren went on to argue, correctly, that Bloomberg’s record with women would be a liability for the party in the general election. “We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against,” she said. “That’s not what we do as Democrats.”