Naturally, any candidate nominated by a contested convention would be representing a wounded and bitterly divided party.

Naturally, any candidate nominated by a contested convention would be representing a wounded and bitterly divided party. The daunting task ahead of the field’s moderates is not only preventing Sanders from gaining a delegate majority but also diminishing Sanders enough in the eyes of the Democratic electorate that primary voters will swallow a hostile effort to give the nomination to someone else. This is the real significance of the recent focus on the behavior of his online supporters. The impression that’s been offered is that Sanders is being carried to the nomination by a crazed minority willing, as Buttigieg said repeatedly over the course of the night, to “burn the house down.” But the candidates hoping for a contested convention are the ones who are promising to do exactly that: spark a conflagration that could alienate not only Sanders’s most dedicated supporters but a great many of the ordinary Democrats who like Sanders as much as, or more than, any of the other candidates, and who would prefer the nomination going to the candidate who wins the most votes.

It’s hard to say how those voters will process Wednesday night’s squabbling. Data has consistently shown that the Democratic primary electorate wants little more from this process than a candidate who can beat Trump, and that they wouldn’t be particularly disappointed with whoever ended up with the nomination. Most of the debates that have taken place so far have been in keeping with that reality, thanks in part to marginal candidates like Cory Booker and Tom Steyer regularly interrupting the flow of more heated exchanges to note that the party’s true enemy is Donald Trump. Wednesday’s debate was the first in which all of the candidates present were willing to embrace the idea that at least one other person on the stage was either personally or ideologically beyond the pale for reasons beyond electability.

Even if voters don’t have high expectations, the candidates themselves can no longer deny that the Democratic Party faces deeper questions than the matter of who might be best positioned to beat Trump in November. One of the richest men in America has openly set about trying to purchase the party’s nomination. And the man actually leading the race is a socialist on his way to becoming the first leftist to lead a major party ticket in American history. Those who doubt he can succeed have spent many months urging his supporters to ask themselves how they might win over more of his critics. Far less time has been spent contemplating how the party arrived here in the first place, on the cusp of awarding the nomination to someone who rejects many of the premises that have guided Democrats for the last 30 years. Sanders’s victory isn’t a sure thing. But Wednesday night offered a first look at what the party would have on its hands if the nomination were kept from him: a loud, contentious mess.