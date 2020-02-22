The Police Knew Her. She Says They Still Didn’t Care She Was Raped.

Hardy checked in with Harvey in April and then again in July to receive updates on the investigation. In both instances, according to Hardy, he pointed the blame elsewhere, claiming the warrant was taking longer than expected to secure. Trusting him that some investigations take longer than others, Hardy said she was content waiting on Harvey. They were colleagues, after all.

Then, in March 2018, a call rang into dispatch. Fielding it, Hardy was shocked when the caller revealed himself as the same man she had reported for rape a year earlier, who was asking for help to look for his son. After she hung up, she cried at her desk, prompting an NPD sergeant to check in on her. When she informed him of the situation and of Harvey’s purported investigation, the sergeant alerted Chief of Police John Papasodora. According to the suit, he assured her he would check with Harvey on the status of the investigation but also asked her to submit a second written report. Papasodora eventually told her he would recommend the case be overseen by the Alaska State Troopers. (When Hardy contacted them in 2018, they revealed that they never received a report from the Nome police.) Papasodora, according to the ACLU suit, also never told Hardy the truth: Harvey had never opened an investigation.

When Harvey realized that Hardy had spoken to Papasodora, his interactions with her in the workplace became hostile, according to the suit. The boiling point came in May 2018, when Harvey, fresh off a community meeting with Alaska Native women who were speaking out against the NPD’s lackluster work, allegedly told Hardy that he had “just got done dealing with those cunts.” Four days later, Hardy made a request to Papasodora to be placed on administrative leave so she could seek counseling.