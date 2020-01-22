The Cyclical Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

There have been steps made to put an end to the violence. States have enacted task forces and financed studies and created six-figure salaries for investigative experts to help them fill the gaps. Even from the most unlikely of places, a baseline acknowledgement that something awful is happening has arrived. Those in Indian Country seemed to be torn when President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar announced a plan to combat the MMIW crisis in December. On the one hand, here was the president actually stepping forward and addressing the crisis head-on; on the other, the plan, a meager offering from a violent administration, still lacked both the necessary consultation requirements, funding levels, and the legal changes to give tribal nations the authority to arrest and detain those charged with violent crimes. But like the Times story on Selena and Kaysera, it was something where before there was nothing.

What should be clear by now is that a single solution to MMIW will not appear at the snap of any one person’s fingers—that, in fact, there is no single solution. On the part of the colonizing nation responsible for much of the violence, solving the MMIW crisis requires a substantial change in how American politicians and their constituencies understand tribal nations and their right to govern their land. It also demands a great number of systemic updates: the Oliphant fix, which would allow tribes to prosecute non-citizens; the dissolution of pipeline projects and their accompanying worker camps that are a source of danger to Native women; adequate public service funding for tribes that require it (or are owed it through their treaties) to strengthen the struggling economies that often accompany these stories; and an admission by Congress—like the one offered by Canada—that this is in large part a crisis enabled by the state.

Addressing the crisis in these ways, though, would require mass action from the public to force their elected representatives to enact these changes. And doing that would require a substantial amount of the American public to not just know what the hell MMIW is, but to get up in arms about its causes and demand change in a way that supports the organizing being done by Native citizens and places the tribes in charge of their land.



Statistics don’t move people, not like they need to be moved. There have already been so many stories of lost Native women and girls in national publications and television segments. In the case of MMIW, both the data and the stories are already so staggering, so disproportionately weighted against women in Indian Country, that mass outrage should have long arrived by now.