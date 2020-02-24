Beware a Bezos Bearing Gifts

Beyond a vaguely worded Instagram post, we don’t know much about how Jeff Bezos will spend the $10 billion he recently pledged to climate action through the Bezos Earth Fund. The richest man on the planet says his “global initiative” will fund “scientists, activists NGOs—any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.” With that description, it might be a richer redux of Richard Branson’s Virgin Earth Challenge, which offered entrepreneurial scientists, engineers and tech bros a $25 million prize to come up with new ways to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Maybe it’ll be spent developing hydrogen-powered yachts. Only Bezos and whoever he’s hired to oversee the project really know. That, unfortunately, is the problem with climate efforts handed down from on high by wealthy individuals and corporations.

Under mounting pressure from activists and investors, business leaders and billionaires these days are falling over themselves to prove their climate credentials. The World Economic Forum this year was rife with climate change talk. Scroll through the Financial Times on a given day and you’ll see well-informed business types deeply and genuinely concerned about the climate—from the risk of fossil-fuel assets being stranded to the dangers of flooding for waterfront real estate. At the Global Climate Action Summit in 2018, companies got a round of positive PR for making voluntary emissions reductions pledges, albeit without much talk of follow-through or accountability measures. BlackRock’s Larry Fink recently sounded the alarm on “climate risk,” announcing that he would make climate central to how the world’s largest money manager deploys its mammoth $7 trillion in assets, pledging to stop investing in companies with big stakes in thermal coal and create new products that screen out fossil fuel stocks. Microsoft announced its intention to be carbon negative by 2030. “The corporation’s purpose,” CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC, “is to find profitable solutions to the problems of people and planet.”

It’d be tempting to see these corporate gestures as a slightly evolved riff on corporate greenwashing; BP’s infamous “Beyond Petroleum” strategy, with better consultants. In many cases that’s not far off. Corporate climate pledges sit at a complicated nexus, though, of branding and material threat, and the two are hard to separate. Cognizant of what a PR disaster South African apartheid became for companies like Caterpillar, fossil-fuel giants are eager to maintain what’s called their “social license to operate”. Amidst growing public concern about rising temperatures, that is, they need to show they’re good corporate actors vis-a-vis the planet. The concept is even invoked in presentations to investors, whom Shell has assured of its commitment to transparency and a “lower-carbon business.” This all means putting on a good face for the public, spending lavishly—as oil and gas companies have since the Paris Agreement was signed—to cast themselves as positive actors on climate, all the while lobbying against policies that would reduce emissions. Companies like BP, which has been particularly aggressive in its green self-presentation, have in fact devoted only tiny fractions of their budgets to anything other than exploring for and digging up fossil fuels—the only thing they’re really set up to do.

For non-fossil-fuel companies, the calculations are a bit different. There’s often less on the line from going green. The reputational benefit they’d get from powering all their data centers with renewables, for instance, may well outweigh the up-front investment needed to make it happen. They could really do it, and may well shave costs in the process.