Beware a Bezos Bearing Gifts

It’d be tempting to see these corporate gestures as a slightly evolved riff on corporate greenwashing: BP’s infamous “Beyond Petroleum” strategy, with better consultants. In many cases that’s not far off. Corporate climate pledges sit at a complicated nexus, though, of branding and material threat, and the two are hard to separate. Cognizant of what a P.R. disaster South African apartheid became for companies like Caterpillar, fossil fuel giants are eager to maintain what’s called their “social license to operate.” Amid growing public concern about rising temperatures, that is, they need to show they’re good corporate actors vis-à-vis the planet. The concept is even invoked in presentations to investors, whom Shell has assured of its commitment to transparency and a “lower-carbon business.” This all means putting on a good face for the public, spending lavishly—as oil and gas companies have since the Paris Agreement was signed—to cast themselves as positive actors on climate, all the while lobbying against policies that would reduce emissions. Companies like BP, which has been particularly aggressive in its green self-presentation, have in fact devoted only tiny fractions of their budgets to anything other than exploring for and digging up fossil fuels—the only thing they’re really set up to do.

For non–fossil fuel companies, the calculations are a bit different. There’s often less on the line from going green. The reputational benefit they’d get from powering all their data centers with renewables, for instance, may well outweigh the upfront investment needed to make it happen. They could really do it and may well shave costs in the process.

But what about the rest of a company’s business? Bezos’s pledge, as Amazon Workers for Climate Justice were quick to point out, is odd considering what else the company does. Amazon Web Services provides invaluable logistical support to oil and gas companies, contracting with the likes of Shell, BP, and Halliburton to make drilling more productive through the magic of Big Data. As a company, Amazon’s carbon emissions are comparable to those of highly developed economies like Sweden. And Bezos’s space travel company, Blue Origin, represents something of a hedge on saving the world—an escape route, in theory. Amazon has also donated to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a global warming–denying think tank that has fed its personnel into senior posts at the Trump administration. And Amazon’s very business model depends on fueling demand for cheap, planet-wrecking junk.