The Radical Future of Self-Managed Abortion Is Already Here

Lizy and the woman who helped her to end her pregnancy met at a Starbucks in León, the largest city in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. Then a 20-year-old social-work student with curly hair and a heart-shaped face, Lizy, which is a nickname we’ve used to help protect her identity, felt nervous about discussing her pregnancy in such a public place. She was afraid she could be jailed for even considering an abortion, which is a crime in most cases in the heavily Catholic and conservative state. Enrolled in an exchange program in a city where she knew few people, she had no way to make the hours-long trip to Mexico City, the only place where abortion was legal at the time. She and her partner felt hopeless. “We were dying from fear, really, we were two frightened children,” she said later, seated in a park in her home city of Guadalajara. Finally, she had confided in a professor who told her about Rosalía.

Rosalía Cruz Sánchez had chosen the location for the meeting. Her organization, Las Libres, favors in-person meetings in public settings as a way to show people that abortion is normal and should be discussed in the open. Lizy was grateful that Rosalía didn’t ask her to explain why she wanted an abortion; she only asked whether she had made her decision. Then in a quiet but clear voice, she explained how to take a regimen of misoprostol, an ulcer medication available over the counter in Mexico that is also part of the FDA-approved protocol for medication abortion used in the United States. “She told me: Here’s how to do it, and here’s my number; you can call me at one in the morning or two in the morning, and I’m going to listen to you,” Lizy remembered.

After buying the pills at Walmart, Lizy placed four of the chalky tablets under her tongue and began to bleed. She called Rosalía to give her an update. After the second dose, her symptoms increased: a feverish chill, vomiting, and diarrhea. Rosalía reassured her that this was normal. Finally, Lizy went to the bathroom and saw a little gray mass on her pad. She touched it and felt a wave of relief.

Lizy self-managed her own abortion with the help of the activist group Las Libres. Amy Littlefield and Laura Gottesdiener

Las Libres is one of dozens of groups across Mexico that help people induce their own abortions. Some, including Las Libres, provide the pills directly when they can. Others offer instructions and around-the-clock counseling, fielding questions about how much bleeding is safe, how to dispose of pregnancy tissue, and, in rare cases of complications, how to speak to hospital staff without risking imprisonment. In their public life, these activists are students and newspaper editors, secretaries and teachers, office workers and doctors. The people they accompany are teenagers and college students, mothers and grandmothers, indigenous people and government officials. The activists use the word “accompaniment” to describe the work of being with people during an abortion—whether they are helping someone travel to Mexico City or texting with someone like Lizy in the middle of the night. This quiet and often clandestine work has not only helped countless people survive in a landscape of restricted access. It has also fueled a historic mobilization demanding the legalization of abortion in one of the world’s most Catholic countries. In a series of landmark victories for this “Green Tide” movement, the state of Oaxaca legalized abortion in September 2019, and the lower house of Congress recently passed federal legislation that could grant amnesty to women jailed for abortions.