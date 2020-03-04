The Radical Future of Self-Managed Abortion Is Already Here

After buying the pills at Walmart, Lizy placed four of the chalky tablets under her tongue and began to bleed. She called Rosalía to give her an update. After the second dose, her symptoms increased: a feverish chill, vomiting, and diarrhea. Rosalía reassured her that this was normal. Finally, Lizy went to the bathroom and saw a little gray mass on her pad. She touched it and felt a wave of relief.

Lizy self-managed her own abortion with the help of the activist group Las Libres. Amy Littlefield and Laura Gottesdiener

Las Libres is one of dozens of groups across Mexico that help people induce their own abortions. Some, including Las Libres, provide the pills directly when they can. Others offer instructions and around-the-clock counseling, fielding questions about how much bleeding is safe, how to dispose of pregnancy tissue, and, in rare cases of complications, how to speak to hospital staff without risking imprisonment. In their public life, these activists are students and newspaper editors, secretaries and teachers, office workers and doctors. The people they accompany are teenagers and college students, mothers and grandmothers, indigenous people and government officials. The activists use the word “accompaniment” to describe the work of being with people during an abortion—whether they are helping someone travel to Mexico City or texting with someone like Lizy in the middle of the night. This quiet and often clandestine work has not only helped countless people survive in a landscape of restricted access. It has also fueled a historic mobilization demanding the legalization of abortion in one of the world’s most Catholic countries. In a series of landmark victories for this “Green Tide” movement, the state of Oaxaca legalized abortion in September 2019, and the lower house of Congress recently passed federal legislation that could grant amnesty to women jailed for abortions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has moved swiftly in the opposite direction. As states emboldened by the two Trump nominees on the Supreme Court have passed increasingly extreme restrictions, interest in self-managed abortion has surged. Even before President Trump’s election, grassroots groups in the U.S. quietly disseminated instructions and pills in states where laws have shuttered clinics and rendered abortion inaccessible for many people. As in Mexico, the work is legally risky in the U.S., where abortion-inducing medications are heavily regulated and advocates say at least 21 people have been arrested for self-induced abortions since 1973. The group Aid Access, which says it prescribed medication abortions over the internet to more than 7,000 women in the U.S. between March 2018 and August 2019, sued the Food and Drug Administration last year for seizing some of its shipments and blocking payments. In another case, a New York City woman who sold abortion pills was indicted on federal conspiracy and drug charges last year. As the burgeoning self-managed abortion movement here braces for a Supreme Court decision that could close even more clinics, U.S. activists are learning from their counterparts in Mexico and from the long history of self-managed abortion in Latin America.