Welcome to the Mean Tweets Primary

This week, a regional field director for the Bernie Sanders campaign was fired for tweets that demeaned—acidly and in the extremely-online parlance of cruel detachment—the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates. The tweets mocked Amy Klobuchar’s appearance, and called Elizabeth Warren an “adult diaper fetishist.” They were mean, but also not intended to reach their targets; they were sent from a locked account and only made public after The Daily Beast blogged them as screenshots. The reporter behind the story, Scott Bixby, used them to advance a thesis that “despite his condemnation of online harassment, at least some of the Vermont senator’s most toxic support is coming from inside the house.”



It was likely foolish to think, particularly as a paid campaign staffer for a frontrunner candidate, that no one would surface things from a private account. Not in a race like this, in which online drama is both elevated and minimized, the material concerns fueling its spread sidestepped. The Sanders campaign condemned the tweets, saying “disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated.” It was just one in a series of incidents after which the Vermont senator was asked to distance himself from his online base.

The previous week, Michael Bloomberg, already smarting from being called an oligarch on MSNBC, had taken aim at Sanders with a compilation of what his campaign represented as bad tweets from Sanders supporters. (One was just a link and the headline of a recent New Republic story by Alex Shephard, “Oligarch of the Month: Michael Bloomberg.”) Not long after, the Bloomberg campaign began an embarrassing thread on Twitter, pairing photos of alleged vandalism at Bloomberg 2020 field offices with the mantra, “America deserves better.”

This isn’t exactly new. Twitter, which is still only used by about 20 percent of adults in the United States, has threatened to overwhelm American elections for more than a decade. And throughout the early matches between the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, coverage of Twitter’s role in this election has seamlessly run alongside the typical, corrosive horse race stuff. Rather than focus on the material substance of the campaigns and the people at their center, American media is instead narrating a primary of bad tweets.