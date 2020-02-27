Welcome to the Mean Tweets Primary

Mean tweets about candidates are a problem almost as old as Twitter (b. 2006) itself. In the fall of 2008, the company launched something called “Hack the Debate,” a partnership with Current TV, the cable network co-founded by Vice President Al Gore.



Current would broadcast the presidential debate between Barack Obama and John McCain and the vice presidential debate between Joe Biden and Sarah Palin, along with—live and on the same screen—any tweets containing the hashtag #current. “Once we had the technical ability to post tweets on TV, the rest is a matter of making sure the tweets that make it on air meet our community standards during each debate,” Current’s Vice President of Special Programming Chloe Sladden told LAist at the time. I watched the vice presidential debates for the now-deceased blog Valleywag from Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. There, the show playing out on the debate stage was overshadowed by a second screen running in the office, tracking the #current tweets that were not meant for TV, those that did not meet “community standards.” It was an auto-refreshing stream of occasionally inspired vulgarity, spiking in time with the candidates’ performance, and some choice ones had to have made it through, of course—no filter is perfectly made. At the end of the night, Twitter co-founder Evan Williams broke out the Evan Williams bourbon to celebrate.

The following decade, bad tweets had become the news themselves, most characteristically in the stories of Sanders supporters bullying Twitter users in the name of electing their candidate. Atlantic writer Robinson Meyer, who coined “Berniebro,” saw the term morph into something that had little in common with his original intention. “The Berniebrosplosion doesn’t betray a unique crisis in civility, nor a long-term problem for the Democratic base. It signifies, rather, something much simpler: category collapse,” wrote Meyer in February 2016. “People want to describe the emerging Sanders coalition, yet when they reach their hands behind the veil of language, they come out grasping only ‘Berniebro.’ The republic clearly needs a new terminology to describe all the varied elements of Sanders’s support.” Meyer urged political observers, professional and otherwise, to separate out the issues of challenging online harassment and better understanding who backed Sanders and why. Clearly, that failed.