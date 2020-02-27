When “Meatless Mondays” Aren’t Enough

Some outlets have tried to discuss the role of food production in greenhouse gas emissions. Bon Appétit began the year with the announcement that it’d start composting in the test kitchen and use fewer single-use plastics; 30 percent of the new recipes it develops will be plant-based, meaning no animal products like meat, fish, dairy, or eggs. Last April, the New York Times Food section combined resources with the climate desk to put out a big package about how best to eat for climate change and how a warming world has affected popular crops.

These are useful steps, but limited ones. No mainstream food publication, for example, has declared itself a beef-free zone in the interest of cutting out the single most emissions-heavy food on the planet. Editors might understandably fear alienating their readers with such a move. Then, too, climate change will require drastic policy changes, and it’s not necessarily useful to focus too much on individual consumer choice. But that raises the question: Couldn’t food publications advocate for such policy changes, especially around food production and access? Couldn’t they report on environmentally damaging agricultural practices, and on labor conditions for those working on farms, at slaughterhouses, and in restaurants, rather than only asking readers to eat less meat and compost?

For Amanda Shapiro, editor of Bon Appétit’s wellness section, Healthyish, these are discrete issues.* “We’re not lobbyists,” she told me, “so we’re talking to our readers who are interested in cooking.” To that end, Healthyish began 2020 with “The Healthyish Guide to Eating for the Planet… Without Stressing Out,” which included advice on how to go vegan at breakfast, the best reusable produce bags, a rundown of the meatless options at Trader Joe’s, and more. In short, it included only options for consumption, with little explanation of the reasons why such adjustments might have a positive environmental impact or how food, in general, fits into the climate crisis or other urgent political debates.



“We’re not really a forum that’s set up to advocate for policy change at the government level, but I think in all the stories that we’re writing, and the ways that we cover climate, we try to make sure that we’re emphasizing the need for this sort of overarching larger kind of macro change, while also giving people the skills and the tips and the tools they need to do it on an individual level,” Shapiro said.