Bernie’s Boring Path to Victory

Granted, the American electorate is now much more polarized than it was back then, and the behavior of voters is much more stable. Ultimately, and more so than in the past, the popular vote will matter less than the geographic distribution of each candidate’s supporters and the preferences of key constituencies in swing states. Still, the idea that Sanders might not inspire a record-breaking level of turnout should be taken seriously, given how much the campaign pushes the argument that it can and given what we’ve seen in the primary races thus far. The question is whether there’s a path to victory for Sanders other than the one advanced in his rhetoric—an epic progressive surge at the polls. The answer so far seems to be yes.

Although the year is young, the 2020 race looks less like a revolution than a conventional election. But Sanders is moving ahead anyway, in completely ordinary fashion.

Although the year is young, the 2020 race looks less like a revolution than a conventional election. But Sanders is moving ahead anyway, in completely ordinary fashion—a steady accretion of delegates by plurality that began with simple, statistically boring performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. This is how the nomination is often won. But the expectation that Sanders would win overwhelmingly if he were to win at all has made it difficult for pundits to see his unremarkable but very real rise coming and is now fueling concerns that other candidates in his statistical position—both within the primary and in the early general election polling—likely wouldn’t face. Sanders’s true challenge now is securing the majority of delegates needed to grant him the nomination without a fuss at the convention. But even if Sanders were to come to Milwaukee with a mere plurality, delegates would face a significant amount of pressure to hand him the nomination anyway, given that Sanders is already doing well—and is poised to do even better once other candidates drop out—with ordinary Democrats who don’t consider themselves revolutionaries but like him about as much or more than the other candidates.

If Sanders does secure the nomination, we could well see a similarly boring but still ultimately successful general election campaign that accomplishes exactly what any other Democratic candidate would work to accomplish—trying to win over some Obama-Trump voters in key swing states and bumping up minority turnout a bit. Not an epochal shift in American electoral politics but the very same simple victory the rest of the Democratic contenders are seeking. All told, those who believe Sanders’s nomination might bring about something more dramatic could very well be wrong about what his candidacy could realistically achieve. But any win is ultimately a win, and there remains no particular reason to believe a victory for Sanders is beyond reach.