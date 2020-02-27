Bernie’s Boring Path to Victory

There’s been much debate since the Iowa caucus about the extent to which Bernie Sanders has delivered on the promise that his campaign would inspire record breaking levels of turnout and engagement from nonvoters. This is an idea Sanders regularly plays up on the campaign trail and on the debate stage. “The way we are going to beat Trump,” he said during Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina, “is we need a campaign of energy and excitement. We need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of the United States.” The tea leaves offered by the early states have lent different impressions on whether that’s possible. In Iowa and Nevada, Democratic turnout was up over 2016, but short of the levels reached in 2008. Turnout in New Hampshire did manage to break the record set that year, but was roughly in line with projections given population growth in the state.

Sanders’s supporters have rightly pointed out that his campaign has managed to bring out and win the support of many young and new voters. Additionally, Sanders is doing well with minorities, particularly Latinos, who gave him a remarkable 53 percent of their vote in Nevada. At The American Prospect, Alexander Sammon noted that the Sanders coalition, at this point in the race, closely matches the composition of the young and diverse “emerging Democratic majority” that pundits and party strategists have said, for years, would be central to the Democratic Party’s electoral future. “For all the criticism from the establishment of Sanders’s candidacy, his success has been largely to actualize the wishful thinking that mainstream Democrats have been banking on for the bulk of the 21st century,” he wrote. “He’s drawn up new plays, but he’s running an offense that the party he often impugns has also embraced.”

Sanders, then, is an unconventional candidate who has bested the rest of the field in putting together what’s become, in the last decade, a conventional Democratic coalition. But because the resounding and unprecedented tidal wave of support some expected hasn’t yet materialized, skeptical commentators have spent the days since Nevada questioning Sanders’ strategy. One particularly important critique came this past Tuesday, from political scientists David Broockman and Joshua Kalla in Vox. There, they published a summary of their new paper on the primary, which details the results of a large survey on the Democratic candidates fielded earlier this year. According to Broockman and Kalla, the survey’s findings were in line with many of the public polls of the national electorate: Sanders performs about as well as the rest of the Democratic field, including more moderate candidates, in head-to-heads with Donald Trump.

There were, however, a few critical caveats. Predictably, there were some Republicans—two percent by their count—who said they would vote for Trump over Sanders but consider other Democratic candidates. A hypothetical Sanders nomination also slightly increased the number of Democrats and independents backing Trump. Sanders nevertheless performed reasonably well. “Despite losing these voters to Trump, Sanders appears in our survey data to be similarly electable to the moderates—at least at first blush,” they wrote. “Why? Mainly because 11 percent of left-leaning young people say they are undecided, would support a third-party candidate, or, most often, just would not vote if a moderate were nominated—but say they would turn out and vote for Sanders if he were nominated.”