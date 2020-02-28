Deb Haaland Shouldn’t Have to Fight This Hard

On Wednesday, the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States convened to discuss the destruction of sacred sites along the border. Ned Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation, had come to Washington to speak about the dynamite blasts that have torn through the land to make way for the border wall. How construction crews are now mixing concrete with water drawn from springs that fed a nation for thousands of years. “It’s hard to see the blasting that you showed on the video today,” Norris said, taking a moment to steady himself. “Because I know in my heart what our elders have told us. That area is home to our ancestors. And … blasting and doing what we saw today totally disturbed and totally forever damaged our people.”

But before Norris could have his audience with Congress, Republican Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona conservative who remains one of the most outspoken proponents of the wall, had his own story to tell. About “national security”: “The most important task of the federal government is to keep its citizens safe,” Gosar opined. “Those who promote open borders here are doing a favor to the drug cartels, terrorists, and human traffickers.” And what he believed really counts as the desecration of burial grounds and sacred land: “I’m wondering, do you think illegal border crossers bathing, drinking, and defecating in Quitobaquito Springs and other springs will have an environmental impact on the resources and species at these critically important desert habitats?”



Again, this was the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States—a body ostensibly meant to represent the interests of the Indigenous nations and citizens within America—using its institutional weight to diminish the very thing it was created to represent. It was nearly an hour into the hearing before the subcommittee’s lone Native member had an opportunity to speak. Representative Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo citizen elected from New Mexico’s 1st District, has been the champion of Indian Country as it relates to environmental and cultural issues since she and Representative Sharice Davids, of Kansas, were elected as the first Native women in Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

After directly addressing Norris, who described what it meant to watch as his ancestral lands were destroyed, Haaland turned her attention to Scott Cameron, an assistant secretary in the Interior. There, Haaland offered the most succinct rejection of the administration and Gosar’s reasoning for the project. “A sacred site that’s been blasted can never be made whole again,” she said. “I want you to understand that. And you know why? Because ancestors put those things in the ground with care and love and tradition and prayers. Those can never be regained again. I don’t expect you to understand that. You can’t equate sacred sites and burial grounds with trash.”