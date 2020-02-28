Deb Haaland Shouldn’t Have to Fight This Hard

Again, this was the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States—a body ostensibly meant to represent the interests of the Indigenous nations and citizens within America—using its institutional weight to diminish the very thing it was created to represent. It was nearly an hour into the hearing before the subcommittee’s lone Native member had an opportunity to speak. Representative Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo citizen elected from New Mexico’s 1st District, has been the champion of Indian Country as it relates to environmental and cultural issues since she and Representative Sharice Davids, of Kansas, were elected as the first Native women in Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

After directly addressing Norris, who described what it meant to watch as his ancestral lands were destroyed, Haaland turned her attention to Scott Cameron, an assistant secretary in the Interior. There, Haaland offered the most succinct rejection of the administration and Gosar’s reasoning for the project. “A sacred site that’s been blasted can never be made whole again,” she said. “I want you to understand that. And you know why? Because ancestors put those things in the ground with care and love and tradition and prayers. Those can never be regained again. I don’t expect you to understand that. You can’t equate sacred sites and burial grounds with trash.”

This is familiar work for Haaland, who, since she assumed office, has spent far too much of her time in such hearings fending off the vitriol and disregard of her conservative colleagues. Last December, she was forced to step forward when Republican Representative Tom McClintock questioned whether Native jurors could be impartial in sexual violence cases involving Native victims and non-Native perpetrators and why he would have to adhere to the laws of a sovereign nation if he sexually assaulted a tribal casino employee. Earlier this month, at a House Armed Forces Committee hearing, Haaland had to explain to Navy officials the basics of tribal consultation. “It’s just concerning to me that the Navy could craft their end-product proposal, having it essentially ready to come up here, and then call a few conversations with tribal leaders consultation,” Haaland, the daughter of two military parents, said. “That’s not consultation. It’s not just a box you can check.”