No Justice for Harvey Weinstein’s Victims

Harvey Weinstein is far from the only person who felt a sudden pain in his chest upon being convicted of a felony in Manhattan’s criminal court. Shortly after the verdict in his sexual assault case was handed down late last month, the former producer, after complaining of this symptom, was admitted to a Manhattan hospital. In the days that followed, the tabloids recounted Weinstein’s time in a hospital prison ward with a mix of bloodlust and faux-naïveté: He’s eating hospital food, not jail food; he’s watching television, “lounging.” Running in parallel to these stories were quotes from anonymous sources and his own legal team emphasizing that he’s being treated like any other person imprisoned in the same unit. (“He didn’t ask to go there,” one of Weinstein’s lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter. “None of his lawyers asked for him to go there.”) In all of this narrative-setting, there’s a kind of carceral voyeurism at play, and an unspoken acknowledgment of the realities of our class- and race-based prison system.

This type of morbid speculation will likely only intensify after Weinstein’s Wednesday sentencing hearing, where he faces a possible five to 29 years in prison. For some, it will be the definitive word on the case—a concrete response to the many still-unresolved questions about accountability left by the verdict. But for many feminist activists, including those whose activism was propelled by what’s been shorthanded as the #MeToo movement, a carceral response to violence does not deliver justice. Because what condition of Weinstein’s incarceration—after decades of abuse and success, each enabled equally by those around him—would be equivalent to robbing a woman of her livelihood and sense of safety? Of multiple women, over several decades? How many years in a prison cell does accountability for that kind of harm require?