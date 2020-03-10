No Justice for Harvey Weinstein’s Victims

Harvey Weinstein is far from the only person who felt a sudden pain in his chest upon being convicted of a felony in Manhattan’s criminal court. Shortly after the verdict in his sexual assault case was handed down late last month, the former producer, after complaining of these symptoms, was admitted to a Manhattan hospital. In the days that followed, the tabloids recounted Weinstein’s time in a hospital prison ward with a mix of bloodlust and faux-naivete: He’s eating hospital food, not jail food; he’s watching television, “lounging.” Running in parallel to these stories were quotes from anonymous sources and his own legal team emphasizing that he’s being treated like any other person imprisoned in the same unit. (“He didn’t ask to go there,” one of Weinstein’s lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter. “None of his lawyers asked for him to go there.”) In all of this narrative-setting, there’s a kind of carceral voyeurism at play, and an unspoken acknowledgement of the realities of our class- and race-based prison system.

This type of morbid speculation will likely only intensify after Weinstein’s Wednesday sentencing hearing, where he faces a possible five to 29 years in prison. For some, it will be definitive the word on the case—a concrete response to the many still-unresolved questions about accountability left by the verdict. But for many feminist activists, including those whose activism was propelled by what’s been shorthanded as the #MeToo movement, a carceral response to violence does not deliver justice. Because what condition of Weinstein’s incarceration—after decades of abuse and success, each enabled equally by those around him—would be equivalent to robbing a woman of her livelihood and sense of safety? Of multiple women, over several decades? How many years in a prison cell does accountability for that kind of harm require?

This is a different way of asking: What do we do with rapists? “What are we doing with them now?” organizer and educator Mariame Kaba answered rhetorically, in a recent interview with MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “They live everywhere. They’re in your community, they’re on TV being outed every single day... You think that that system is doing a deterrent thing that it’s actually not doing.” Jailing rapists won’t repair harm, but it doesn’t work to prevent rape, either.

Feminist prison abolitionists have been working for decades to challenge the idea that criminalization interrupts gender-based violence. Scholars and activists, like Beth Richie, Ruth Wilson Gilmore, and Angela Y. Davis demonstrate how prisons are themselves sites of racialized violence and sexual violence. This system doesn’t take sexual violence seriously because it runs on sexual violence. It may have finally caught up with Harvey Weinstein, but it is not built to respond to the varied and many ways survivors of sexual violence may seek accountability from those who have harmed them: to have them fully recognize and name the harm; apologize, privately or publicly, and take on the necessary and often longstanding work of making amends. Instead, deprivation of liberty is its only tool.