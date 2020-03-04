The Campaign at the End of the World

As a politician, Bloomberg himself has never evinced any wish deeper than to make everyone else 1) shut up and 2) behave.

It all added up—lord, did it ever add up—and even made a sort of sense relative to the dystopian best practices of contemporary campaigncraft, but the scale of it once again defies comprehension. It is one thing to read that Bloomberg spent more during his brief run than every other candidate running for the nomination has spent to date, combined; that at least sounds like something someone as rich as Michael Bloomberg might do. But it has been another thing entirely to live with and in the sheer vastness of all that waste—not just the unrelenting wash of it and the sudden and unwelcome ubiquity of Bloomberg’s stern rictus on every screen with space for sale, but the certainty that it didn’t really matter which way it went to anyone involved. Bloomberg himself might really have wanted to be president, or he might have realized that spending a ton of money up front to guarantee that his taxes wouldn’t go up down the line was a move he could make, or it all might just have been the whim of a rich and grandiose man. None of the people he hired—not the comedy writers brought in to punch up his material nor the field organizers nor the people toting clipboards and chasing signatures to get him onto some state’s primary ballot—really seemed to want him to be president, and with good reason. As a politician, Bloomberg himself has never evinced any wish deeper than to make everyone else 1) shut up and 2) behave.



The campaign was a flop, but the way in which Donald Trump chose to gloat about it was telling. Trump jeered not so much at the failure of Bloomberg’s gambit as at his foolhardiness in being “taken for a ride.” Some of that taunt is just Trump—a man whose core belief is that there is no greater humiliation than paying someone else with your own money—being who he is and pursuing yet another long-running intra-elite beef. Bloomberg entered the race as a sort of ambassador from the world of The Actual Elite come to boot this honking TV-addled pretender from the Oval Office and restore the natural order of things. Bloomberg didn’t run on his past accomplishments or (uh) overwhelming personal magnetism so much as on the ambient authority that his egregious wealth conferred to him; he never offered much in the way of policy positions beyond those that could be gathered from a hat that was briefly for sale in his campaign’s online store, the front of which read “Not a Socialist,” and the back of which bore the strange and uniquely charmless legend, “Send in the boss.”



It’s hard to imagine how someone like Bloomberg could have run a campaign that was any less unreal than the one he ran. The reality of Bloomberg’s wealth registers more as a strange speculative notion—imagine a long, wide beach at which every grain of sand is a dime—than as anything legible or concrete. Of course all that money made Bloomberg strange and peremptory and cruel; it has been a very long time since real people were anything but stubborn abstractions to him. In the early weeks of his campaign, Bloomberg’s heroic ads were contrasted by a steady drip of video footage from his decades of appearing at various accursed Ideas Festivals and oligarch-in-conversation events, all of which reliably revealed the billionaire as a sniffy and dismissive man with the sort of strange, soft ideas that rich people tend to form over the course of several uncontradicted decades.



In his brief and revealing run, Bloomberg did succeed in a few ways. He showed America the raw face of bloodless managerial liberalism; from the salty strangeness and wary impatience and blithe unearned confidence of the man himself to his social class’s sour and unforgiving perspective on the rest of humanity; to the basic way in which the fundamental language of the monied elite seems somehow to have been run through a malfunctioning translation algorithm—all the grim spirit of Trumpism without any of the deranged musicality. That was revealing, too. It is easy to get the sense, at darker moments, that for all the ways in which it visits real harm on real people, our politics really is an abstraction—a lazy and sadistic game played by lazy and sadistic rich people. Bloomberg, by squandering some small amount of his unconscionable wealth on this unconscionable run, gave us a glimpse of the whole rotten truth.

