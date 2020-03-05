The Myth of the Progressive Boss

During the campaign, Kickstarter’s community of creators came out strongly in support of the union and denounced the company’s actions; more than 400 of the site’s high-profile users signed a letter of support calling for the company to respect its workers’ decision, and many vowed to boycott the platform until the union was recognized. This kind of public pressure serves a purpose—to show the boss that what’s done in the dark will always come to light, especially in the age of social media. Intimidating rich people into doing the right thing is a risky tactic but one that’s paid off handsomely throughout the labor movement’s long, bloody history. Once, workers used dynamite and mass work stoppages to get the message across. Now we have the ratio.

This more bitter and confrontational chapter in digital-age organizing came to a head in the high-profile battle to win union recognition at the self-styled progressive news network The Young Turks. Last month, production and post-production workers at TYT announced that they were unionizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The network’s management responded with a bid to shut down the organizing drive before it had a chance to get off the ground, refusing to extend voluntary recognition to the workers looking to affiliate with IATSE. And as if to drive the point home, TYT co-founder Cenk Uygur went out of his way to discourage the union drive during a staff meeting. (Attempts to reach Uygur for timely comment on the conflict were unsuccessful.)

What’s behind this rigid managerial opposition to labor organizing at a company otherwise eager to advertise its “progressive” bona fides at every opportunity? HuffPost reported that the company’s executives adopted that old chestnut company managers have used to tamp down union activity since the nineteenth century: They simply can’t afford to pay their workers better or to give them better benefits and longer-term job security. In 2017, the company raised $20 million in venture capital and doubled its staff, but Uygur, who described himself as a supporter of unions, said that the company is still in a “precarious” position. “We’re in a digital media landscape where almost no one makes money or is sustainable,” he told HuffPost reporter Dave Jamieson. “For a smaller digital media company, those are absolutely real considerations. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a union.”