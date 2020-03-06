Consider the Anti-Dairy Protesters

When anti-dairy demonstrators stormed the stage during Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday rally, it was the two women standing next to him—his wife Jill and his advisor Symone Sanders—who went into offensive-line mode and pushed the protestors away from the podium. The protestors went on shouting, “Let Dairy Die,” and Biden carried on celebrating the day’s electoral victories. Protestors from the same group had interrupted an Elizabeth Warren event a few days earlier. At Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada in February, one of the protestors was able to speak into the microphone before being hustled off stage. “Bernie, I’m your biggest fan, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry, and stop pumping up animal agriculture,” she said. Sanders stepped away from the podium and waved her off. Three other female protestors also rushed onto the stage, topless, and poured streams of fake blood over themselves from milk cartons—part sexy PETA ad, part “Carrie.”

When I spoke on Wednesday night with Priya Sawhney, the woman who grabbed the mic at the Sanders event, and Matt Johnson, another member of the animal-liberation group Direct Action Everywhere, I anticipated writing something kind of cheeky about the protests. They are, after all, deliberately and literally splashy: boobs and milk. Something about the narrowness of the issue—the protestors’ decision to highlight not just animal rights or animal agriculture, but specifically the annual subsidies that flow to the dairy-milk industry—feels like performance-art commentary on the mosaic quality of the Democratic primary electorate. The extraordinarily long primary season, which started out with such a broad spread of candidates, saw a blossoming of tiny, distinct bases with very specific issues of concern—some identitarian, some policy-based. The anti-dairy group doesn’t represent the whole party, of course (the protest immediately spawned a constellation of posts on Twitter saying, in a variety of ways, “try bringing that noise to Wisconsin”), but they’re one tile in the party’s big picture. It’s a special quality of primary season that, at least for a moment, the party has to answer not just to the ethanol lobby but also to the militant vegans.

Sawhney and Johnson decided to take their anti-dairy campaign to the Democratic primary candidates’ stages, they told me, because everyone in mainstream politics is complicit in farmed-animal suffering. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a Joe Biden surrogate, is the president and C.E.O. of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. One of Bernie Sanders’s campaign co-chairs, Ben Cohen, is the cofounder of the Vermont ice-cream company Ben and Jerry’s. In the Senate, Elizabeth Warren cosponsored the Dairy Pride Act, which would have limited the use of dairy-related terms to animal-based products, making products like soy milk and coconut butter go by some other, plant-specific names. “It’s a problem all across the political spectrum,” said Johnson. “Animal agriculture would be a great candidate for a tax, but instead the whole political system is in bed with the dairy industry,” he said, referring to the Farm Bill’s regular subsidies for the industry. “And nobody’s talking about it—the suffering of non-human animals is just never discussed.”

Just a few elections back, policy proposals that have dominated this cycle’s conversation, like a wealth tax and Medicare For All, were dismissed as fringey and radical.

Sawhney sees her work for animal rights as being an extension of, rather than in competition with, the fight for justice for all people. A Sikh who immigrated with her family from India at the age of eleven, right around the time of the 9/11 attacks, Sawhney told me that she relates personally to the plight of farmed animals. When people in her community were threatened with racism and xenophobic attacks, she says “All I wanted was someone to stand up for me.” That is how she conceives of her work on behalf of creatures many consider mere agricultural products. (She is careful to use the term “non-human animals” for farm creatures, emphasizing that humans are also members of the animal kingdom: “It’s that sense of separation that allows us to oppress other beings.”) The three topless women who rushed the stage with anti-dairy slogans written on their chests felt a similar connection, Sawhney told me. “They want to use their bodies in solidarity with cows, who are sexually violated, whose babies are taken away, to highlight the parallels with what happens to women,” Sawhney said. She referred to the dairy-industry practice of artificially inseminating cows, who need to give birth in order to give milk, and then separating the calves from their mothers shortly after birth. “It’s about whether or not you treat an individual with respect, or whether you treat them as an object,” Johnson added.