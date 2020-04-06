Bailing Out

Neither camp supports the status quo. Both abolitionists and reformers believe that money bail is medieval and due for the scrap heap—but some in the latter camp propose to replace jail and bail with predictive algorithms, ankle monitors, or a maze of supervision and check-in measures that opponents say would be tantamount to home arrest.

“If you are just stuck on ending money bail, what you’re going to end up with a system that will adapt to that, end cash bail altogether, giving people no way out,” said Kaba, the abolitionist organizer. “Now you have more incarceration, not less. We should be saying, ‘End cash bond and pretrial detention,’ always in the same paragraph. That helps slow down the co-optation.”

It’s not that abolitionists are determined to burn it all down rather than ever compromise on an incremental reform, Kaba said. “Of course we will engage in reform work,” she said. “We just don’t engage in reformist reforms. We engage in reforms that are not going to put more obstacles in the way of what we’re trying to dismantle and rebuild.”

Some of the same tensions run through the debate in New York City about what to do with Rikers, the city’s island jail complex. For decades, city officials turned a blind eye to the Rikers gulag, whose crumbling buildings housed a culture of chaos and violence. In 2014, Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, issued a statement to accompany a report from his office condemning Rikers as “a place where brute force is the first impulse,” a realm of officially sanctioned beatdown crews, retaliatory beatings by guards, and deadly medical neglect “more inspired by Lord of the Flies than any legitimate philosophy of humane detention.” Yet even then, few believed the city’s government could be motivated to meaningfully confront the true scale of malign state-sanctioned neglect at Rikers.

“There’s got to be a bigger picture. How do we push on legislators to actually restructure the criminal justice system?”

In 2017, a combination of popular organizing and some shrewd political maneuvering by the City Council finally forced Mayor Bill de Blasio to commit to closing the Rikers jails once and for all. Many regarded de Blasio’s announcement as nothing short of miraculous—one of those rare moments when the wished-for thing at the far edge of the possible actually comes into being.

But in the years since, the political environment has shifted dramatically. Last fall, when the City Council finally passed the plan to shutter Rikers and replace it with a network of smaller, more humane jails distributed throughout the city in closer proximity to courthouses, the council did so over the near-fatal objections of a noisy dissident bloc. The resistance did not come, for the most part, from NIMBY burghers fretting over the effect of the new jails on their property values (though those voices were heard, too). Instead, the main opponents were allied with No New Jails NYC, a coalition organized around the abolitionist credo that any cages constructed will be cages filled. These activists insist that building any new jail space is incompatible with the goal of ending mass incarceration—and will only serve to extend rather than to roll back decades of misguided and racist reliance on the criminal system to control every social problem.

In the space of a few short years, the plan to close Rikers Island has gone from a radical pipe dream to an initiative loudly booed from the gallery of City Hall by anti-carceral activists. Advocates of the Close Rikers campaign—especially the formerly incarcerated people who fought so hard for its passage—have been baffled to find themselves cast as revanchist perpetuators of mass incarceration by a radical cohort concerned that the closure of one jail complex is being used to justify the creation of four more, locking in jail-cell capacity in the city for generations.

“There’s definitely a similar thing happening with the conversation around Rikers and the conversation around bail,” said Jack, the public defender. “It’s about the tension between the short-term goal and the underlying long-term goal. If you build new jails, they’re going to get filled. If you rely on bail funds, they’ll be used to pay bail.”

Uncertain victory: Protesters at a vote to shutter Rikers Island last year opposed the construction of new jails to house displaced Rikers inmates. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty

But things are happening fast. Even as the leaders of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund were gaming out the most productive role the fund could play in the new environment, the ground continued to move beneath them.

In December, Governor Cuomo vetoed the legislation expanding the ability of bail funds to pay bail. The veto meant that even if charitable bail funds wanted to work within the new system, in most instances, they wouldn’t be able to. The bails they used to post had largely been abolished—but the bails that will continue to exist under the carve-outs will almost entirely be the kind they are legally barred from posting. Most people held on money bail in the new system will have to come up with their own money, or pay commercial bondsmen—or go to jail.

The hits kept coming: When the reforms kicked in on January 1, 2020, dramatically reducing the number of people who can be held on bail, the same coalition of prosecutors, police unions, and conservative news media that had opposed the legislation in the first place launched an attack on the law with a level of fury and coordination that surprised everyone in the criminal justice reform community. The changes were rushed and ill-considered, opponents claimed. In the name of safety, judges should have more power to detain people before they’ve been found guilty, not less.

This after-the-buzzer counterattack found traction, much to the dismay of the opponents of pretrial detention. Democratic leaders waffled, declaring their willingness to reconsider the laws, and polling showed a majority of respondents opposing the new compromise reforms. Activists who had been intending to build on their recent victories in the new legislative session suddenly found themselves fighting to protect the incremental gains they wrested out of Albany lawmakers last year.

It proved a losing fight. As the coronavirus swept New York in March, lawmakers fell sick and the state legislature fell into disarray, unable to physically convene, caucus, or debate. Cuomo proposed legislation that would give judges the power to jail defendants based on a prediction of their future dangerousness. After tense negotiations, defenders of the previous year’s bail laws managed to kill that proposal, but the compromise forced on them was hardly cause for celebration. Shortly after two in the morning on April 3, lawmakers passed a budget that greatly expanded the list of offenses and circumstances for which money bail could be set. Cuomo signed the budget later that day, and opponents of decarceration immediately called the expansion inadequate, setting the stage for battles over yet further expansion of bail in coming years.

For some observers, this backlash serves regrettably to confirm the dangers of incremental reform. “The press has mostly been like ‘Bail reform is amazing! They ended money bail,’” said Weiss before last week’s events. “But politicians only have a limited appetite for this; we didn’t end money bail. We ended money bail for some people. The carve-outs created a hole, and now they can try to push more people into the hole.”

For the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, the revival of bail in New York has provoked further soul-searching, as its leadership and allies revisit familiar questions: Should the fund resume posting bail for criminal defendants? If it does, will it be enabling the state’s intransigent insistence on maximal pre-trial detention?

“The need to free people now is more urgent than ever,” Goldberg said. “The situation has changed, and we have to adapt. It’s back to the drawing board; all options are on the table.”

That’s the nature of this kind of work, Simonson, the law professor, said. “Politics, movements, the legal landscape, all shift over time in ways that can’t always be predicted,” she said. “Movements have to switch tactics as that happens. It’s moves and countermoves.” As the incremental progress of the movements to end mass incarceration inevitably meets with overt counterattacks and subtle co-optation, the trick for criminal justice advocates will be not to get caught in countermoves that lead them away from their ultimate goal.



This article was updated from the print version to reflect recent events in New York.