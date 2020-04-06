Bailing Out

Uncertain victory: Protesters at a vote to shutter Rikers Island last year opposed the construction of new jails to house displaced Rikers inmates. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty

But things are happening fast. Even as the leaders of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund were gaming out the most productive role the fund could play in the new environment, the ground continued to move beneath them.

In December, Governor Cuomo vetoed the legislation expanding the ability of bail funds to pay bail. The veto meant that even if charitable bail funds wanted to work within the new system, in most instances, they wouldn’t be able to. The bails they used to post had largely been abolished—but the bails that will continue to exist under the carve-outs will almost entirely be the kind they are legally barred from posting. Most people held on money bail in the new system will have to come up with their own money, or pay commercial bondsmen—or go to jail.

The hits kept coming: When the reforms kicked in on January 1, 2020, dramatically reducing the number of people who can be held on bail, the same coalition of prosecutors, police unions, and conservative news media that had opposed the legislation in the first place launched an attack on the law with a level of fury and coordination that surprised everyone in the criminal justice reform community. The changes were rushed and ill-considered, opponents claimed. In the name of safety, judges should have more power to detain people before they’ve been found guilty, not less.

This after-the-buzzer counterattack found traction, much to the dismay of the opponents of pretrial detention. Democratic leaders waffled, declaring their willingness to reconsider the laws, and polling showed a majority of respondents opposing the new compromise reforms. Activists who had been intending to build on their recent victories in the new legislative session suddenly found themselves fighting to protect the incremental gains they wrested out of Albany lawmakers last year.

It proved a losing fight. As the coronavirus swept New York in March, lawmakers fell sick and the state legislature fell into disarray, unable to physically convene, caucus, or debate. Cuomo proposed legislation that would give judges the power to jail defendants based on a prediction of their future dangerousness. After tense negotiations, defenders of the previous year’s bail laws managed to kill that proposal, but the compromise forced on them was hardly cause for celebration. Shortly after two in the morning on April 3, lawmakers passed a budget that greatly expanded the list of offenses and circumstances for which money bail could be set. Cuomo signed the budget later that day, and opponents of decarceration immediately called the expansion inadequate, setting the stage for battles over yet further expansion of bail in coming years.

For some observers, this backlash serves regrettably to confirm the dangers of incremental reform. “The press has mostly been like ‘Bail reform is amazing! They ended money bail,’” said Weiss before last week’s events. “But politicians only have a limited appetite for this; we didn’t end money bail. We ended money bail for some people. The carve-outs created a hole, and now they can try to push more people into the hole.”

For the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, the revival of bail in New York has provoked further soul-searching, as its leadership and allies revisit familiar questions: Should the fund resume posting bail for criminal defendants? If it does, will it be enabling the state’s intransigent insistence on maximal pre-trial detention?

“The need to free people now is more urgent than ever,” Goldberg said. “The situation has changed, and we have to adapt. It’s back to the drawing board; all options are on the table.”

That’s the nature of this kind of work, Simonson, the law professor, said. “Politics, movements, the legal landscape, all shift over time in ways that can’t always be predicted,” she said. “Movements have to switch tactics as that happens. It’s moves and countermoves.” As the incremental progress of the movements to end mass incarceration inevitably meets with overt counterattacks and subtle co-optation, the trick for criminal justice advocates will be not to get caught in countermoves that lead them away from their ultimate goal.



This article was updated from the print version to reflect recent events in New York.