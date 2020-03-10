The Most Important Role in a Biden (or Sanders) Administration

If Biden or Sanders wins in November, however, they will have an even more consequential choice to make: the nation’s next attorney general. The Justice Department’s top official will be a key player in many of the most significant policy decisions that a future Democratic president would make, including immigration reform and criminal justice policy. That influence also raises a critical question: Will they install a loyalist enforcer atop the nation’s law enforcement apparatus, or will they choose someone who maintains the department’s once-traditional independence at all costs?

The last 10 years have been generally brutal for the Democratic Party’s backbench. But the relentless lawfare of the Trump era has offered Democrats no shortage of potential DOJ chiefs. State attorneys general like California’s Xavier Becerra and New York’s Tish James rose to prominence through lawsuits against the Trump administration. House members like California’s Adam Schiff and Florida’s Val Demings served ably as prosecutors in Trump’s impeachment trial last month. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Senator Kamala Harris, two former 2020 rivals, have extensive legal backgrounds.

Some potential nominees are already being discussed internally. Axios reported on Monday that Sally Yates, the Obama-era deputy attorney general who was fired by Trump for refusing to defend the Muslim ban in court, is one of the names said to be circulating in Biden’s inner circle for the post. Last December, Politico reported on discussions in Sanders’s camp about the potential Cabinet he would try to build if elected. Among his possible AG picks were Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout, a prominent anti-corruption scholar, as well as New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.