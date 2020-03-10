The Most Important Role in a Biden (or Sanders) Administration

With only two major candidates left in the Democratic primary, speculation is turning to who might potentially serve as the next vice president. At this early stage, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have kept their cards largely hidden—though both expressed a generic interest in adding a woman to their respective tickets to broaden their demographic appeal. Given both men’s ages—Biden is 77, Sanders is 78—whoever they choose will immediately be scrutinized as a potential successor to lead both the party and the country.

Vice presidential nominees can make or break a presidential bid. John McCain’s choice of Sarah Palin in 2008, for instance, backfired when her gaffes and lack of experience became apparent. By comparison, choosing Biden that same year helped Barack Obama offset concerns about his lack of foreign policy experience as well as bolstering his standing among working-class whites. More recently, President Donald Trump’s choice of Mike Pence four years ago solidified his standing with Christian conservatives.

If Biden or Sanders wins in November, however, they will have an even more consequential choice to make: the nation’s next attorney general. The Justice Department’s top official will be a key player in many of the most significant policy decisions that a future Democratic president would make, including immigration reform and criminal justice policy. That influence also raises a critical question: Will they install a loyalist enforcer atop the nation’s law enforcement apparatus, or will they choose someone who maintains the department’s once-traditional independence at all costs?

The last 10 years have been generally brutal for the Democratic Party’s backbench. But the relentless lawfare of the Trump era has offered Democrats no shortage of potential DOJ chiefs. State attorneys general like California’s Xavier Becerra and New York’s Tish James rose to prominence through lawsuits against the Trump administration. House members like California’s Adam Schiff and Florida’s Val Demings served ably as prosecutors in Trump’s impeachment trial last month. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Senator Kamala Harris, two former 2020 rivals, have extensive legal backgrounds.