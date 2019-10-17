Trump’s Legal Immunity Has a Countdown Clock

What ProPublica found is that someone doesn’t seem to be getting the right information from the president’s company. The Trump Organization, for instance, told local tax officials that one of its Manhattan leases brought in $822,000 in revenue in 2017 while telling lenders that it had brought in $1.67 million that same year. “In eight years of data ProPublica examined for the Columbus Circle property,” the news outlet reported, “Trump’s company reported gross income to tax authorities that was typically only about 81% of what it reported to the lender.” Similar discrepancies can be found at other properties, according to ProPublica’s reporting.

Those differences don’t prove bank fraud or tax fraud on their own, of course. But they certainly fit within a larger pattern. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, told Congress in February that the president had “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes” in the past. Trump also used what The New York Times described as “dubious tax schemes” and “instances of outright fraud” to funnel more than $400 million from his parents to himself in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that same time period, he reported such massive business losses to the IRS—more than $1.7 billion in all—that he didn’t pay income taxes for most of the decade-long stretch. Something isn’t adding up.

For now, the threat of legal peril seems distant. The Trump administration has forcefully argued in court this year that the president is largely above the law. When Manhattan’s district attorney obtained a subpoena for Trump’s tax returns earlier this year, the Justice Department argued that only Congress could scrutinize him. When the House invoked a provision of federal tax laws to obtain them, the Treasury refused to comply because the request lacked a “legitimate legislative purpose.” (The law requires no such purpose.) And when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry, the White House said it would not cooperate with subpoenas because they considered the Democratic-led effort to be illegitimate.