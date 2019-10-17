Trump’s Legal Immunity Has a Countdown Clock

This week’s most intriguing news about President Donald Trump didn’t come from the House’s impeachment inquiry. It came from a ProPublica report on unusual discrepancies in the Trump Organization’s finances. Those revelations, in turn, show why the 2020 election—as well as the prospect of impeachment—are such a threat to not just his political future, but his personal one as well.

Trump’s business empire is privately owned by him and his family, so it’s not required by law to disclose the same level of financial information as a publicly traded company. But there are certain institutions to which it must tell the truth. When seeking loans from banks and other lenders, the Trump Organization is required to show that it makes enough money to repay the debts. When filing state and federal taxes, the company is legally obligated to provide similar details so agencies can tell whether it’s paying the correct amount.

What ProPublica found is that someone doesn’t seem to be getting the right information from the president’s company. The Trump Organization, for instance, told local tax officials that one of its Manhattan leases brought in $822,000 in revenue in 2017 while telling lenders that it had brought in $1.67 million that same year. “In eight years of data ProPublica examined for the Columbus Circle property,” the news outlet reported, “Trump’s company reported gross income to tax authorities that was typically only about 81% of what it reported to the lender.” Similar discrepancies can be found at other properties, according to ProPublica’s reporting.

Those differences don’t prove bank fraud or tax fraud on their own, of course. But they certainly fit within a larger pattern. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, told Congress in February that the president had “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes” in the past. Trump also used what The New York Times described as “dubious tax schemes” and “instances of outright fraud” to funnel more than $400 million from his parents to himself in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that same time period, he reported such massive business losses to the IRS—more than $1.7 billion in all—that he didn’t pay income taxes for most of the decade-long stretch. Something isn’t adding up.