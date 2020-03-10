The Coronavirus Could Reset the Democratic Race

But this nervy moment also presents an opportunity for the candidates, as the president has responded to this crisis as he has all others: lashing out on Twitter and golfing with famous people. While there are broad limitations on what Biden and Sanders can do to address the crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum waiting to be filled. There will be no better chance this year for the candidates to provide a necessary contrast between themselves and the president—and between one another—by assuaging the fears of a worried nation.



According to extant polling from the Super Tuesday states, Biden has been the overwhelming choice of voters who are worried about the epidemic. As NPR’s Domenico Montenaro reported on Monday, voters in four Super Tuesday states were asked about whether the coronavirus outbreak was an important factor in their voting decisions. “On average,” Montenaro tweeted, “55 percent said it was an important factor, and those voters broke 50–24 percent for Biden over Sanders.” Biden’s advantage was impressively wide, 60–19 percent, in Virginia, a state in which the former vice president barely campaigned. Double-digit gaps in this voter trait in California and Texas likely played a role in minimizing Sanders’s delegate haul from two states in which he was heavily favored.

What makes this all the more impressive is that while Biden has not ignored the crisis, he hasn’t made it central to his campaign. Those large spreads in the exit polls are more likely a knock-on effect of the masterful way his campaign turned the Democratic Party’s consolidation behind his candidacy into a stage-managed, made-for-television event. NBC News reporter Alex Seitz-Wald has theorized that in that moment, “voters were just so scared and tired of politics that as soon as they got the memo that Biden is The Guy, they felt relieved to hit the kill switch on the primary.” The looming disruptions portended by the coronavirus crisis may lead voters in future primaries to opt to put the stressful Democratic race in the rearview mirror.