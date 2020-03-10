The Coronavirus Could Reset the Democratic Race

The coronavirus has broken containment in the United States. This past weekend saw 236 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to at least 730 across 30 states as of Tuesday morning. The epidemic has even reached the White House’s doorstep. An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference, held in Washington last month, tested positive for the virus and may have infected many others. President Donald Trump is said to have attended the conference around the same time as the infected attendee, though there is no indication they had personal contact during that time. Meanwhile, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who recently mocked fears of the coronavirus outbreak by wearing a gas mask on the House floor, went into self-quarantine mere hours after flying with Trump on Air Force One.

The coronavirus is set to dramatically alter American life, and the Democratic primary is no exception. In short order, rope lines, meet-and-greets, and campaign rallies may go by the boards, forcing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to adapt to a strange new world where the need for social distancing overrules the intimacy both men would prefer to forge with voters. It certainly does not help that the two candidates find themselves in a high-risk category for the virus, by dint of their ages (77 and 78, respectively).

But this nervy moment also presents an opportunity for the candidates, as the president has responded to this crisis as he has all others: lashing out on Twitter and golfing with famous people. While there are broad limitations on what Biden and Sanders can do to address the crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum waiting to be filled. There will be no better chance this year for the candidates to provide a necessary contrast between themselves and the president—and between one another—by assuaging the fears of a worried nation.



According to extant polling from the Super Tuesday states, Biden has been the overwhelming choice of voters who are worried about the epidemic. As NPR’s Domenico Montenaro reported on Monday, voters in four Super Tuesday states were asked about whether the coronavirus outbreak was an important factor in their voting decisions. “On average,” Montenaro tweeted, “55 percent said it was an important factor, and those voters broke 50-24 percent for Biden over Sanders.” Biden’s advantage was impressively wide, 60-19 percent, in Virginia, a state in which the former vice president barely campaigned. Double-digit gaps in this voter trait in California and Texas likely played a role in minimizing Sanders’s delegate haul from two states in which he was heavily favored.