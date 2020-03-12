The Dismantled State Takes on a Pandemic

It’s impossible to pin down precisely what led to that answer. Is it ignorance of most Americans’ relationship to the health care system? (A quarter of Americans have no primary care physician, and even among the insured, visits to primary care physicians have been declining for years, in large part due to costs.) Is it an ideological commitment to defending our for-profit health care system? Or is it merely the usual craven tendency of people in this administration to loudly assert into cameras that everything is fine? Soon, it won’t matter. The fantasy that everything is going to be fine is about to run up against an unavoidable reality. The only true answer to the question of when our government will be capable of responding to a pandemic with the vigor and efficiency of South Korea’s is “when we get around to building that government.”

Perhaps another Republican president would’ve handled this differently. President Marco Rubio likely wouldn’t have been so singularly focused on trying to make the TV say things are fine. But after two terms of George W. Bush and three years of President Trump, is there any reason for confidence that Rubio would’ve handled this significantly better?

This is how conservatives govern now, and even eight years of comparatively competent management by a liberal presidential administration was not enough to stem the larger trend of private negligence and public disinvestment. In its 2019 annual report on American public health funding, Trust for America’s Health calculated that “the CDC’s budget fell by 10 percent over the past decade (FY 2010–19), after adjusting for inflation.”

Many Americans seem to still believe we live in a country with functional institutions. Even as broadly defined “trust” in Congress and the government collapsed, this belief persisted: In 2017, with Trump in office, Pew still found that more than 60 percent of Americans believed the government did a good job “protecting the environment and responding to natural disasters.” Indeed, a lot of the conservative project of corrupting or starving government agencies depends on an almost touching belief in the resiliency of the institutions liberalism built in the twentieth century. Even the people dismantling the government probably believed, at some level, that the CDC could effectively address a massive public health crisis even though its new director was unqualified and its budget had declined for years. Despite its grip on power, the conservative movement cannot adapt to the circumstances created by its victory over the state. It didn’t occur to the right that a more terrifying series of words than “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help” would turn out to be “I’m from the government, and I guess I anticipated that the private sector would have engaged.”