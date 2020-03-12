The Coronavirus Is a Test of Joe Biden’s Ideas

The health care plan that Biden has proposed would have been inadequate to serve Americans had it been in place before the virus hit. The biggest problem with his plan, which has inexplicably not been a major issue in this campaign (to the discredit of the Sanders campaign), is that his plan, as described on his own website, would leave three percent of Americans without health insurance. That is roughly 10 million Americans who immediately fall through the cracks; only slightly fewer Americans than currently get their insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, the approximate equivalent of the population of Michigan. It is not clear that Biden himself even knows or understands that his plan makes no accommodation for this population. He has never explained why his plan would leave three percent uninsured. Perhaps he believes this accounts for some intransigent group of people who would simply refuse affordable insurance on the basis of ideology, like libertarians who don’t believe in driver’s licenses. But there is no good reason to believe that this isn’t simply a planned, permanent feature of his health care plan: several million Americans for whom health insurance will remain an unaffordable luxury.



Beyond this minor detail, his plan works to retain a system where millions of Americans get their insurance from thousands of different plans, and where hospitals can charge inflated and arbitrary rates for tests and procedures.

Just went to Seattle’s UW Medical Center to ask how much patients are being charged for a coronavirus test.



$100-$500 if they have insurance.

$1,600 if they don’t. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 11, 2020

This inefficiency is dangerous in a pandemic, as are the gaps and errors that a system like this inevitably creates. It’s also woefully weak on the question of affordability, arguably the main thing that prevents Americans from getting care today. Biden’s plan says it would “allow” Americans who purchase their plans on the marketplace to “afford” plans with lower deductibles by increasing subsidies, pegging the level of subsidies to the cost of a gold plan rather than a silver plan. His plan would reduce the income limit for subsidies (that is, the percentage of a person’s income that a marketplace plan can charge them for premiums alone) from 9.86 percent to 8.5 percent—hardly the sort of vast increase in affordability that is needed. And this is just for marketplace plans; it does nothing for the 150 million Americans who currently get their insurance through their employer.



Biden has come a cropper on the question of whether his proposal would allow an “automatic buy-in” onto the public plan before; in a debate last year, he claimed that “every single person who is diagnosed with cancer or any other disease can automatically become part of this plan.” He has never explained how this would work. These questions are absolutely vital to answer at the time of pandemic, but again this merely exposes a flaw that already exists: If you lose your job, or miss a payment on insurance, or if any other number of life’s landmines gets you, you might not be able to get treated for an illness. When that illness is a pandemic, it becomes a public health crisis. But when the illness is personal, it is still a tragedy and an outrage. Actively working to preserve the bizarre system of employer-sponsored insurance is foolish at the best of times, but it is pure madness during a pandemic and possible recession. Layoffs are already happening, and millions may lose their insurance, which has consequences far apart from the virus. People may lose their homes—something that other Democrats have proposed solutions to as part of their response.

