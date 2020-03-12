The Coronavirus Is a Test of Joe Biden’s Ideas

It would seem as if it took the coronavirus crisis to spur Biden to take up the sort of policy planning that his fellow Democratic competitors have long made a feature of their campaigns. On paid sick leave, for example, Biden has proposed confronting the public health crisis with both emergency and permanent paid sick leave measures. But until today, Biden had made no mention of paid sick leave on his website; the only references to leave were a proposal to ensure “Americans have paid time off to take care of a newborn, elderly parent, or sick loved-one” on the “Women for Biden” page, and a promise to provide “paid domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking safe leave.” There is no mention at all of vacation leave, something Bernie Sanders proposed in 2015 in his first run for president.



Did Joe Biden think about these people before this week?

Paid sick leave is not something that should only occur to you once a pandemic threatens millions of lives and livelihoods. It deserved serious and empathetic attention from our presidential candidates long before news of the coronavirus first began to stir. Democratic candidates for president should understand and capably address the outrageous fact that America does not protect its wage workers—from waitresses and baristas to gardeners and nail technicians—from their bosses. If you are a wage worker who catches flu or pneumonia, can you afford to miss a shift unpaid? Can you afford to risk being fired or replaced for missing too many shifts? Workers with chronic illnesses like migraines live with the constant fear and stress of losing their jobs (and, often, their insurance). Did Joe Biden think about these people before this week?



The health care plan that Biden has proposed would have been inadequate to serve Americans had it been in place before the virus hit. The biggest problem with his plan, which has inexplicably not been a major issue in this campaign (to the discredit of the Sanders campaign), is that his plan, as described on his own website, would leave 3 percent of Americans without health insurance. That is roughly 10 million Americans who immediately fall through the cracks; only slightly fewer Americans than currently get their insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, the approximate equivalent of the population of Michigan. It is not clear that Biden himself even knows or understands that his plan makes no accommodation for this population. He has never explained why his plan would leave 3 percent uninsured. Perhaps he believes this accounts for some intransigent group of people who would simply refuse affordable insurance on the basis of ideology, like libertarians who don’t believe in driver’s licenses. But there is no good reason to believe that this isn’t simply a planned, permanent feature of his health care plan: several million Americans for whom health insurance will remain an unaffordable luxury.

