Trump Is Cutting Food Stamps During a Pandemic

But experts on food security reject that outright. “It’s the old argument that, if we cut people off of benefits, food stamps or Medicaid or cash assistance, they’ll go into the workplace, and that’s a path out of poverty,” said Maggie Dickinson, an anthropologist at Guttman Community College of the City University of New York, whose research focuses on the U.S. food safety net. “But in reality, that has never actually worked.” Jobs depend on a host of factors outside of a person’s control, including “the unemployment rate, childcare issues, lack of transport to available jobs, discrimination, a criminal record, or health care problems.” Although about half of SNAP recipients have a high-school diploma—Murphy, for example, dropped out but later earned his GED—a third have less, limiting their employment opportunities. “It’s not wrong to say that this is an intentional, concerted effort to undermine national food security through these administrative actions,” Nick Buess, associate director of mobilization and policy at Food Bank for New York City, said in an interview.

Conditioning benefits on work requirements has empirically had little impact on overall employment levels, according to Elaine Waxman, a senior fellow in the Income and Benefits Policy Center at the Urban Institute. “Even when it has had an impact, people are still being employed for unstable hours, or at low wages, and there’s no evidence that this is a move toward self-sufficiency,” she said. “This is the reality of the low-wage labor market,” she added, noting that nation- or state-wide unemployment rates do not reflect geographic disparities or inequalities on racial lines: Unemployment among people of color is far higher than the national average.

Trump’s rule change is a modification of a Clinton-era welfare reform called the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act, passed in 1996, which imposed the initial ABAWDs restriction but allowed for waivers. At the time, the administration said the reform would “dramatically change the nation’s welfare system into one that requires work in exchange for time-limited assistance.”