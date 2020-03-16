In Final Test of Nerves, Bernie Sanders Blinks

Tonight’s presidential debate may have been functionally the end of the Democratic primary campaign—not just because the forthcoming primaries favor Joe Biden, but because the coronavirus pandemic has made much of the usual practice of a campaign impossible. There can be no rallies, no pressing the flesh at diners—restaurant dining rooms will close in New York City before the next votes are cast, for example. It was likely Bernie Sanders’s last chance to do something to upend the race, and though he landed a few significant blows on Biden, it seems unlikely that the narrative of the race will have shifted enough to overcome Biden’s advantage.

The debate was blessedly different from previous matchups in a number of ways, most notably the lack of an audience, which meant more time for the two remaining candidates to actually debate each other, and to do so more substantively. The one-on-one format lent itself to demonstrating the clear divide between Sanders and Biden on a number of issues, although throughout much of the debate, Biden seemed to desperately want to claim that he has agreed all along with his rival.



The divide in the candidates’ philosophies of government was immediately clear in their differing approaches to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden repeatedly claimed that America is, or ought to be, “at war with the virus,” framing the drastic response necessary as a temporary series of measures. For Sanders, the coronavirus pandemic is “making a bad situation worse,” exposing both the existing cracks in our health care system and in our unequal economy. Biden did not just have a different focus, however, he specifically attacked the idea of seeing this crisis as a moment to address underlying issues. “What’s a revolution going to do?” he asked. “Disrupt everything in the meantime?” He went on to criticize Italy’s single-payer system for “not working” to fight the pandemic. (South Korea, which has so far done much better than almost any affected nation in bending the epidemic curve and limiting fatalities, also has a single-payer system.)



The debate also betrayed a difference in political style, most notably that Biden was willing to lie without shame, correctly surmising that the moderators would be unwilling or unable to flag him for it. During the candidates’ confrontation over Joe Biden’s record on Social Security, Biden repeatedly claimed he had never supported cuts to the program, which is a lie. Yet it was Sanders who the moderators held to account with specific quotes, citing a 1996 op-ed in which Sanders called for “adjustments” to Social Security (though his other statements from the time make it clear that Sanders did not support cuts, a record that Biden cannot claim). It would have been laughably easy, thanks to the work of journalists like Ryan Grim at The Intercept, for moderators to have similar material locked and loaded to confront Biden, yet they did not.

