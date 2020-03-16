In Final Test of Nerves, Bernie Sanders Blinks

The divide in the candidates’ philosophies of government was immediately clear in their differing approaches to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden repeatedly claimed that America is, or ought to be, “at war with the virus,” framing the drastic response necessary as a temporary series of measures. For Sanders, the coronavirus pandemic is “making a bad situation worse,” exposing both the existing cracks in our health care system and in our unequal economy. Biden did not just have a different focus, however, he specifically attacked the idea of seeing this crisis as a moment to address underlying issues. “What’s a revolution going to do?” he asked. “Disrupt everything in the meantime?” He went on to criticize Italy’s single-payer system for “not working” to fight the pandemic. (South Korea, which has so far done much better than almost any affected nation in bending the epidemic curve and limiting fatalities, also has a single-payer system.)



The debate betrayed a difference in political style, too, most notably that Biden was willing to lie without shame, correctly surmising that the moderators would be unwilling or unable to flag him for it. During the candidates’ confrontation over Joe Biden’s record on Social Security, Biden repeatedly claimed he had never supported cuts to the program, which is a lie. Yet it was Sanders whom the moderators held to account with specific quotes, citing a 1996 op-ed in which Sanders called for “adjustments” to Social Security (though his other statements from the time make it clear that Sanders did not support cuts, a record that Biden cannot claim). It would have been laughably easy, thanks to the work of journalists like Ryan Grim at The Intercept, for moderators to have similar material locked and loaded to confront Biden, yet they did not.



Biden also claimed Sanders has “nine super PACs,” which is not true. (There are several outside groups that support Sanders, only some of which are super PACs, which have spent $1.5 million in support of him; groups supporting Biden have spent $7.9 million.) He misstated, or lied about, his own fracking policy. He obfuscated his history of supporting the Hyde amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortion and which he supported as recently as June of last year. Biden even claimed that the emergency coronavirus bill passed by the House of Representatives on Friday stipulated that Americans “do not have to pay for any of this, period.” Again, this is not true—the bill only covers the cost of testing for the disease, not treating it. Sanders pushed back on much of this, with particular force on the super PAC question, but not hard enough.

