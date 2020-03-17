The Radical Empathy of the Coronavirus Panic

I e-mailed my doctor. He wrote back right away: It was probably OK, he said, since I didn’t have the dry cough, but given my symptoms and travel, I met the bar to get tested. I went to his clinic after hours. Another doctor on coronavirus duty took me into a separate room. The test was both simple and thorough: three swabs, then 45 minutes of filling out forms fastidiously accounting for every hour of every day over my last two weeks.

When I got back home, I noticed that my panic had totally dissipated. I didn’t binge on coronavirus news; I read a book. That peace was unexpected, since I didn’t get my result—negative—for four days.

But I realized that what I’d felt wasn’t fear so much as helplessness. No individual can control a virus, despite what the president might wish. But before I got tested—the current state of millions of Americans—I felt helpless over not only my own fate, but also the fate of all the others I might have infected. It’s a rare thing to feel a stranger’s potential pain so intimately. There’s an instinct in us that dolus eventualis acknowledges, even if we’ve forgotten it.

Along with feeling like trash, before getting tested, I felt constantly guilty. Should I have told every person I interacted with that I felt tight in the chest and unnecessarily freak them out? Should I have waited, potentially infecting an unwitting acquaintance or their loved one? The anxiety radiated outwards. My partner agonized over whether he should go to work. A plumber came by right before I got sick; he happened to mention he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a disorder that compromises the lungs.I felt I had been put at the head of a train carrying the people formerly and newly precious to me—my partner, his colleagues, my friends, the plumber—whose brakes might have failed.