Give Me Capitalism or Give Me Death

Why is this something that America needs to be asking itself? If you adhere to Friedman’s reasoning, one of the answers is that many laid-off workers have been cut off from health insurance and until they return to work, they’ll likely skip the prohibitively expensive medical visits that could help the nation stem this virus. But again, the same question appears: Why? Why is this the desired status quo? Why, in the face of a pandemic that has ruthlessly exposed the American safety net for the sham it’s morphed into, would anyone want to get back to that kind of normalcy? As Friedman accidentally demonstrated in his sprawling ode to social and literal Darwinism, the crisis is Covid-19. The actual disease we’re confronting is capitalism.

On one of the many family phone calls I’ve been on in the past two weeks, I was asked a question I haven’t been able to shake yet: How are we supposed to feel significant in all of this? Like anything we say or do matters?



It’s not a question that is unique to the situation coronavirus has thrust the United States into, because none of this is new, really. Disaster profiteering is an American tradition. Consultants and war-mongers lined their pockets in the wake of 9/11 while emergency workers were left with medical bills. After the 2008 recession, it was the banks and the auto companies that were valued and saved by Congress, not the victimized working class. Now, it will be the cruise and airline companies—even though a plurality of Americans believe the time has come to seize control over the companies they’re bailing out.

While wealth can’t totally insulate you from the virus, it’s clear that there’s a stunning gap between our political leadership and regular people when it comes to the “normal” we need to return to. The Dow matters little to the majority of people, because 84 percent of the market is controlled by ten percent of wealthy Americans. But it has nonetheless come to symbolize the single metric by which the health of our country is judged. At what point in this current crisis will those at the top finally realize that Americans, and people more generally, are sick not just of this virus, but of the repeated sacrifice of our wellbeing for a system that views us as only numbers on a spreadsheet?