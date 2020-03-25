Right-Wing Ghouls With Graduate Degrees Take on the Pandemic

The web platform Medium has been the source of skeptical posts about the pandemic, including one shared by a number of Fox News figures that was taken down by whoever it is that makes the site’s belated editorial decisions. (The blog ZeroHedge reposted it in full, noting that the author, Aaron Ginn, is “a former 2012 Romney digital campaign staffer with no background in medicine or infectious disease.”) Another Hoover thought leader also used the site to make his own “cure is worse than the illness” argument. Timothy Kane, a fellow in Immigration Studies at Hoover, wrote a post on Medium that put the range of policy options from 0 to 10, from doing nothing at zero to an unspecified most severe option at 10, and argued that “zero mitigation is a dangerous policy, and my main argument is that 10 is probably worse. Economic Armageddon will kill more than 1 percent of the population, I promise you.” It’s sure hard to say that it won’t when you don’t say what the most severe option actually is.



Kane also noted that “even the most extreme measures will only slow it down, or flatten the curve,” which has been the heavily stressed argument of epidemiologists all along. The point of flattening the curve is not just to reduce the number of cases overall but to lessen strain on the health care system by reducing the number of simultaneous cases. More people will die, including of diseases other than the coronavirus, if the health care system is heavily overburdened at any one point. Again: Kane is an economist who studies immigration, not an epidemiologist.



This is one of the categorical problems of knowing who to trust in analyzing the pandemic: Economists aren’t epidemiologists, and epidemiologists are not economists. The people most qualified to talk about the virus’s spread and its death rates are not knowledgeable about the economy, and the people most qualified to analyze unemployment rates and fiscal stimulus have no training in analyzing disease vectors. What we know about economics as a profession should give you clues as to which category you would be better off listening to during this crisis. Unfortunately, epidemiologists just aren’t doing enough to reassure conservatives who want to believe that all this will blow over soon (and that the liberals who don’t want you to be able to go to damn Applebee’s with your wife’s large sons are not only wrong, but unpatriotic, for sacrificing liberty on the satanic altar of Not Dying).

