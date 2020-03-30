Rent Strike Nation

Across the country, rents have soared as real wages remain stagnant. Nearly half of New York City households are considered rent-burdened, which means they pay more than 30 percent of their income just to keep a roof over their heads. In Oakland, California, where rents have skyrocketed in recent years, a group of lifelong residents moved into a long-vacant house in protest of the lack of affordable housing. In the wake of the pandemic in Los Angeles, where minimum-wage workers need to pull nearly 80-hour shifts just to reach the “rent-burdened” threshold, unhoused families reclaimed 13 vacant homes, both as protest and a means of survival. As The New Republic reported last summer, even in America’s most affluent cities, low-income families fall through the cracks in a system so broken that it fails to even document the rapid spread of housing insecurity.

In response to a crisis further inflamed by the coronavirus, existing housing rights organizations have been struggling to meet new calls for organizing and resources, many of which have coalesced around a radical demand: A nationwide rent strike.

Calls for both state and nationwide rent strikes have waxed and waned throughout the twentieth century. In the 1930s, when the Great Depression catalyzed protests against impossibly high rents, tenants banded together to win rent moratoriums from governors, fight off police evictions, and withhold rent from landlords seeking to collect from those with nothing left to give. The appeal of the tactic is clear: By withholding rent as a building, a collective, or as a community, tenants hold tremendous leverage over landlords to fight rent increases, evictions, and housing rights violations. It also draws on a resource that tenants across the country share: simple numbers.